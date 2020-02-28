Log in
Zenoss Announces GalaxZ20 Keynote Speaker

02/28/2020 | 10:01am EST

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenoss Inc., the leader in intelligent application and service monitoring, today announced Hemal Shah, senior vice president and APJ CIO at Dell Technologies, as a keynote speaker for the GalaxZ20 Zenoss user conference, July 16-17, at the JW Marriott in Austin, Texas.

Zenoss Announces GalaxZ20 Keynote Speaker Hemal Shah of Dell Technologies

Shah has more than 20 years of experience in enterprise architecture and applications management.  Based in Bengaluru (formerly Bangalore), India, he joined Dell Technologies in 2008, where he focuses on building the foundation for a digital future and helping Dell Technologies customers take on the challenges organizations face in the modern era.

"Hemal recently described the seminal challenge of every enterprise CIO as being able to help create the digital DNA needed to compete in a rapidly changing industry," said Greg Stock, CEO of Zenoss. "We are thrilled to have Hemal share how he has realized this goal and the importance of every organization viewing IT as an innovation hub rather than a maintenance and keeping-the-lights-on function."

Shah will present at GalaxZ20 on Friday, July 17.

Here is a preview of what attendees will experience at GalaxZ20:

  • Interactive demonstrations of the latest capabilities from Zenoss and partners
  • Expert sessions with cloud and infrastructure leaders, practitioners and industry experts
  • Strategies for optimizing application health in complex hybrid IT environments
  • The latest how-tos and best practices from Zenoss subject matter experts
  • Hands-on technical training courses and certifications
  • One-on-one meetings with Zenoss technical experts, solution strategists and executives
  • Z Awards that recognize exceptional innovation, leadership and collaboration
  • Networking opportunities throughout the event

Registration and call for speakers are now open at https://galaxz.zenoss.com, and early bird discount pricing is available until Friday, Feb. 28.

For more information about GalaxZ20, visit https://galaxz.zenoss.com.

About Zenoss
Zenoss works with the world's largest organizations to ensure their IT services and applications are always on. Delivering full-stack monitoring combined with AIOps, Zenoss uniquely collects all types of machine data, including metrics, dependency data, events, streaming data and logs, to build real-time IT service models that train machine learning algorithms to deliver robust AIOps analytics capabilities. This enables IT Ops and DevOps teams to optimize application performance, predict and eliminate outages, and reduce IT spend in modern hybrid IT environments. Zenoss is recognized as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Intelligent Application and Service Monitoring, Q2 2019 and is recognized in the 2019 Gartner Market Guide for AIOps Platforms. For more information about Zenoss, please visit https://www.zenoss.com.

Zenoss Media Contact
Jill Ford
pr@zenoss.com

 

Helping the world's largest organizations ensure their IT services and applications are always on. (PRNewsfoto/Zenoss Inc.)

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zenoss-announces-galaxz20-keynote-speaker-301013371.html

SOURCE Zenoss Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
