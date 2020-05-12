Log in
Zenoss Announces Q1 2020 Results

05/12/2020 | 09:46am EDT

AUSTIN, Texas, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenoss Inc., the leader in intelligent application and service monitoring, today announced its company highlights for Q1 2020. Among many noteworthy accomplishments, Zenoss recorded key sales milestones in its Zenoss Cloud offering, the industry's first full-stack monitoring plus AIOps platform.

The key Zenoss Cloud metric was in annual recurring revenue, which grew by 968% year over year. The Zenoss Cloud platform was launched in mid-2018 and has been the company's flagship product, optimizing application performance in any environment — from simple infrastructures to the most complex, dynamic multicloud IT deployments. In addition, the company also made the following announcements in Q1:

  • Zenoss Recognized in Latest Gartner Market Guide for IT Infrastructure Monitoring Tools
  • Zenoss Launches EMEA Cloud Zone
  • Zenoss Named to CRN List of 20 Coolest Cloud Management and Migration Companies
  • AIOps Market Leader Zenoss Announces 2020 User Conference

"In this critical time, Zenoss is helping customers with the most complete platform for AIOps and full-stack monitoring available," said Greg Stock, chairman and CEO of Zenoss. "Coming off a strong 2019, we're excited to see our current and new customers choosing Zenoss Cloud first and to see this growth continuing in the first quarter of 2020."

To learn more about Zenoss, visit https://www.zenoss.com.

About Zenoss
Zenoss works with the world's largest organizations to ensure their IT services and applications are always on. Delivering full-stack monitoring combined with AIOps, Zenoss uniquely collects all types of machine data, including metrics, dependency data, events, streaming data and logs, to build real-time IT service models that train machine learning algorithms to deliver robust AIOps analytics capabilities. This enables IT Ops and DevOps teams to optimize application performance, predict and eliminate outages, and reduce IT spend in modern hybrid IT environments. Zenoss is recognized as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Intelligent Application and Service Monitoring, Q2 2019 and is recognized in the 2019 Gartner Market Guide for AIOps Platforms. For more information about Zenoss, please visit https://www.zenoss.com.

Zenoss Media Contact
Jill Ford
pr@zenoss.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zenoss-announces-q1-2020-results-301057383.html

SOURCE Zenoss Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
