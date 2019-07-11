Zenoss Appoints Ani Gujrathi as Chief Technology Officer

AUSTIN, Texas, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenoss Inc., a leader in intelligent application and service monitoring , announced today that Ani Gujrathi has joined Zenoss as chief technology officer, responsible for driving the company's long-term technology and product vision.

"We are thrilled to add Ani's vision and voice to our leadership team as we raise the bar on delivering world-class technology to our customers undergoing digital transformations," said Greg Stock, chairman and CEO of Zenoss. "His extensive experience in the design, development and delivery of SaaS-based platforms at enterprise scale will help us accelerate the momentum of Zenoss Cloud."

Gujrathi has a 20-year track record of operating and scaling Fortune 10 enterprises as well as early stage start-ups. Most recently, he led engineering, architecture and operations teams for Kibo, a Vista Equity Partners company formed through the successful acquisition of six omnichannel retail companies.

Prior to Kibo, Gujrathi served as vice president of engineering at cloud e-commerce platform provider Volusion, where he led greenfield development of the company's enterprise platform to compete with Oracle ATG, Adobe Magento, Salesforce Demandware and SAP Hybris. He also previously led enterprise architecture for Dell IT and has extensive experience in designing solutions from factory automation, logistics and warehouse management to customer relationship management and Salesforce automation.

Gujrathi holds a master's in computer science from Oklahoma State University in Stillwater, Oklahoma, and a bachelor's in computer science and engineering from D.Y. Patil College of Engineering in Pune, India.

"Zenoss has a clear vision for the future of software-defined IT operations," Gujrathi said. "The next few years will be an exciting time in this industry, and I'm looking forward to working with Zenoss to revolutionize how modern organizations manage IT."

Zenoss Cloud is the first SaaS-based intelligent IT operations management platform that streams and normalizes all machine data, uniquely enabling the emergence of context for preventing service disruptions in complex, modern IT environments. Zenoss Cloud is powered by the Google Cloud Platform , leveraging the most powerful machine learning and real-time analytics of streaming data to give companies the ability to scale and adapt to the changing needs of their businesses.

Zenoss works with the world's largest organizations to ensure their IT services and applications are always on. As the leader in software-defined IT operations, Zenoss uniquely collects all types of machine data to build real-time IT service models that train machine learning algorithms to deliver robust AIOps analytics capabilities for all data types, including metrics, dependency data, events and streaming data. This enables IT Ops teams to predict and eliminate outages in hybrid IT environments, dramatically reducing downtime and IT spend. Zenoss is recognized as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Intelligent Application and Service Monitoring, Q2 2019 . For more information about Zenoss, please visit https://www.zenoss.com .

