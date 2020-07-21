Zenoss Delivers GalaxZ20 User Conference, Announces Z Awards Winners

AUSTIN, Texas, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenoss Inc., a leader in intelligent application and service monitoring , today announced the winners of the Z Awards , which were announced last week at GalaxZ, the company's digital user conference. The Z Awards are designed to recognize and celebrate top IT organizations and partners displaying exceptional innovation, leadership and collaboration.

The GalaxZ20 virtual conference included more than 700 registered customers and partners for a full day of insightful keynotes, technical breakouts, product demonstrations, and a featured visit from renowned physicist and futurist, Dr. Michio Kaku. GalaxZ20 sponsors included Google Cloud, SOPRIS Technologies and DRYiCE by HCL Technologies.

The Z Awards nomination categories showcase the achievements of organizations across a broad range of industries that have demonstrated incredible talent, excellent leadership skills, and a vision for new ways to derive value from Zenoss. These teams have realized exceptional business results and return on investment through the adoption of an innovative and effective IT monitoring strategy. The categories and esteemed winners are as follows:

Vision and Innovation - Health Care: Geisinger Health System

Vision and Innovation - Technology: Presidio

Vision and Innovation - Financial: Ocwen Financial Corporation

Vision and Innovation - Education: New York University

Channel Partner of the Year: SOPRIS Technologies

Technology Partner of the Year: LayerX Technologies

Service Partner of the Year: Intelligent Waves

Zenoss Service Dynamics Implementation of the Year: The Guardian Life Insurance Company

Zenoss Cloud Implementation of the Year: Gamma Telecom

Rookie Customer of the Year: ADCom Solutions

Team of the Year: W. W. Grainger

MSP of the Year: Atos

Innovator of the Year: Acxiom

The Zenoss core value of "Customers for Life" remains the driving force behind the annual Z Awards. GalaxZ is the AIOps and IT monitoring conference of the year, focusing on trends in the IT ecosystem and providing insight on new ways to optimize the complex infrastructures that drive business success.

"At its core, GalaxZ is about dialogue, sharing best practices, and building connections among our customers and partners throughout the IT ecosystem," said Greg Stock, chairman and CEO of Zenoss. "The conference was virtual for the first time this year, and we delivered the most insightful and entertaining digital experience possible. We are proud to publicly present this year's Z Awards to those who stand out for their incredible leadership and commitment to AIOps and IT Monitoring."

