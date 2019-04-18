Zenoss : Recognized as a Leader in Intelligent Application and Service Monitoring by Independent Research Firm

AUSTIN, Texas, April 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenoss Inc., a leader in software-defined IT operations, today announced it was named a leader in application and services monitoring by Forrester Research. The Forrester Wave™: Intelligent Application and Service Monitoring, Q2 2019 report recognizes Zenoss as having among the top four highest scores in the three evaluation categories of current offering, strategy and market presence.

"Zenoss changes the way companies manage today's complex and dynamic IT environments — optimizing application and performance across multicloud and on-premises environments," said Greg Stock, chairman and CEO of Zenoss. "We believe being named a leader by Forrester validates our uniquely scalable approach to preventing service disruptions in the largest modern IT environments."

According to Forrester, "Operations leaders need new monitoring technologies that can provide a unified view of all components of a service, from application code to infrastructure."

For the report, 13 vendors were evaluated across criteria that were grouped into three categories: current offering, strategy and market presence. Zenoss received the highest possible score in six of 14 top-level criteria, more than any other vendor.

Zenoss Cloud is the first SaaS-based intelligent IT operations management platform that streams and normalizes all machine data, uniquely enabling the emergence of context for preventing service disruptions in complex, modern IT environments. Zenoss Cloud leverages the most powerful machine learning and real-time analytics to give companies the ability to scale and adapt to the changing needs of their businesses.

