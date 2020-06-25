Zenoss Selected by Atos Public Safety LLC for Next Generation 911

AUSTIN, Texas, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenoss Inc., a leader in intelligent application and service monitoring , today announced Atos Public Safety LLC, a global leader in digital transformation and mission-critical communication systems, has selected Zenoss AIOps and full-stack monitoring for their Next Generation 911 (NG911) platform needs. The unique, service-centric monitoring capabilities of Zenoss Cloud will serve as a foundational element of Atos Public Safety LLC's strategic digital transformation initiatives nationwide, starting with the state of California.

Atos Public Safety LLC serves as the NG911 prime network service provider for the state of California's initiative to switch from standard analog communications to leading-edge digital systems that advance emergency services for the public, 911 professionals and first responders. California will have the ability to intelligently route, manage and deliver a broad array of real-time information, including SMS and real-time text to 911. This allows for an exchange of information within the 911 centers to reduce response time, enhance situational awareness and increase first responder safety. With Zenoss, Atos Public Safety LLC will have the ability to monitor the entire technology stack and quickly and easily visualize IT service dependencies and prevent disruptions that could impact mission-critical systems.

"Digital transformation is critical to keeping citizens safe and saving lives," said Phil Rotheram, head of public safety sales in North America, Atos Public Safety LLC. "Our customers continue to rely on us to help them innovate and solve the most complex IT problems, and Zenoss helps us deliver a complete solution."

Zenoss Cloud is the first SaaS-based intelligent application and service monitoring platform that streams and normalizes all machine data, uniquely enabling the emergence of context for preventing service disruptions in complex multicloud environments. To learn more about how Zenoss integrates with Google Cloud, AWS, Azure and other cloud and on-premises IT environments, visit https://www.zenoss.com/product .

"Atos has been entrusted to migrate some of the world's most mission-critical environments," said Greg Stock, chairman and CEO of Zenoss. "We're proud to call them both a partner and a customer and look forward to many years of joint innovation."

About Atos Public Safety LLC

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with over 110,000 employees in 73 countries and annual revenue of over 11 billion. European number one in Cloud, Cybersecurity and High-Performance Computing, the Group provides end-to-end Orchestrated Hybrid Cloud, Big Data, Business Applications and Digital Workplace solutions. The group is the Worldwide Information Technology Partner for the Olympic & Paralympic Games and operates under the brands Atos, Atos Syntel, and Unify. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), listed on the CAC40 Paris stock index.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information technology space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education as well as multicultural and pluralistic approaches to research that contribute to scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the group enables its customers, employees and collaborators, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably and confidently in the information technology space.

About Zenoss

Zenoss works with the world's largest organizations to ensure their IT services and applications are always on. As the leader in software-defined IT operations, Zenoss uniquely collects all types of machine data, including metrics, dependency data, events, streaming data and logs, to build real-time IT service models that train machine learning algorithms to deliver robust AIOps analytics capabilities. This enables IT Ops and DevOps teams to optimize application performance, predict and eliminate outages, and reduce IT spend in modern hybrid IT environments. Zenoss is recognized as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Intelligent Application and Service Monitoring, Q2 2019 . For more information about Zenoss, please visit https://www.zenoss.com .

Zenoss Media Contact

Jill Ford

pr@zenoss.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zenoss-selected-by-atos-public-safety-llc-for-next-generation-911-301083698.html

SOURCE Zenoss Inc.