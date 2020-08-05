Zenzium provides core AI capabilities for COVID-19 collaboration

Extracting predictive information from continuous vital signs monitoring

Zenzium, Ltd., announced today it is to provide the core Artificial Intelligence (AI) capabilities for a Manchester-based trial sponsored by The Christie NHS Foundation Trust together with the Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust (MFT) with additional participation from Aptus Clinical.

The COSMIC-19 (COntinious Signs Monitoring In Covid-19 patients) pilot study aims to recruit 60 inpatients on general wards who are suspected or confirmed to have COVID-19. Approximately 10-20% of hospital inpatients with COVID-19 will need intensive care. The patients on the trial will be monitored for 20 days until either placed on a ventilator or discharged from hospital.

The study will use wireless wearable sensors to automatically collect each patient’s vital signs together with clinical data and observations. Zenzium will then apply its AI technology to look for predictive patterns in the patients’ vital signs that could alert the medical team if the patient is deteriorating. If the prediction indicates that the patient needs critical care, the medical team can intervene earlier giving patients the best chance of recovery.

Anthony D. Bashall, Managing Director & Founder of Zenzium stated: “We are extremely excited to apply our AI technology based on time-series Deep Learning including DeepHRV® to this challenge with the potential to make a substantial impact on patient outcomes.”

The COSMIC-19 trial, led by Professor Fiona Thistlethwaite, medical oncologist at The Christie, said: “Unfortunately some patients who are suffering from COVID-19 on our hospital wards can become seriously unwell. By using this system, we hope to be able to identify these patients early and this may mean we can optimise their management without the need for them to go to intensive care.”

Dr Anthony Wilson, who is the Intensive Care Consultant coordinating the trial at MFT, said: “This technology is a glimpse of how we will monitor hospital patients in the future and it’s fantastic that MFT and The Christie are frontrunners in such innovation.”

About Zenzium

Zenzium is an end-to-end solution provider focused on applying its ground-breaking Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology within healthcare for the management of a number of severe diseases both acute and chronic. Zenzium’s core technology, including DeepHRV®, is based on Deep Learning as applied to time-series measurements and data. Zenzium was founded in 2016 and is headquartered at Alderley Park in Macclesfield, Cheshire, UK.

DeepHRV® is a Registered Trademark of Zenzium, Ltd.

