Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Zephyr Real Estate Agents Honored at Luxury Marketing Council Boot Camp

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/20/2018 | 06:01pm CEST

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Several Zephyr Real Estate Agents and Teams were recipients of top awards at the 2018 Luxury Marketing Council Real Estate Agents Boot Camp.

Leading 100 at LMC Boot Camp
The Leading 100 Realtors at 2018 Luxury Marketing Council Boot Camp


Rising Star Panel
Ivor Collins (2nd from left) at 2018 Luxury Marketing Council Rising Star Panel


Andrew Roth Rocks
Andrew Roth (left) performs with the Real Estate All Star Rock Band at 2018 Luxury Marketing Council Boot Camp


Placing in the Leading 100 Individual Agents are Tanya Dzhibrailova and Isabelle Grotte. Tanya placed at No. 28 with $98,811,245. She is a consistent top producer and, notably, is Zephyr’s all-time top producer in the company’s 40-year history. Isabelle Grotte comes in at No. 74 with $69,719,253. She too is a frequent chart topper at Zephyr and is the top producer for Zephyr’s Noe Valley office.

In the Leading 100 Teams category, Team Howe is No. 70 with $68,139,004. Team Howe, comprised of Sherri Howe, Kristin Rolph and Samantha Hailer, was Zephyr’s Top Team Producer for 2017. Coming in at No. 80 is Real SF Properties with $61,717,180. This team – Daniel Fernandez Acebo, Kira Mead and Harry Clark –just achieved top honors for Zephyr’s second quarter.

Participating on the Rising Star Panel, Ivor Collins, along with 11 other rookies, shared their success stories as new entrants in the business. Collins, who hails from Ireland, has found his new home in San Francisco, specifically at Zephyr’s Noe Valley office.

In other award-winning categories, Andrew Roth shared skills above and beyond real estate as he performed with the Real Estate All Star Rock Band. Roth is also a consistent top producer and works from Zephyr’s Marin County office.

“We are in the most competitive brokerage environment in history, and we continue to thrive,” commented Randall Kostick, Zephyr’s Chief Executive Officer, “because this amazing group of people demonstrates that success is about individual achievement as well as an intense group effort.”

Just last year, Zephyr Real Estate was named “Brokerage of the Year” by the Luxury Marketing Council. The award is determined by a collaboration of the Luxury Marketing Council, San Francisco Magazine, Silicon Valley Magazine as well as peer responses from industry competitors.

The Luxury Marketing Council is a global organization of marketing leaders and practitioners and is considered the gold standard for astute exploration of marketing trends, practices and tools for success. The San Francisco chapter offers regular networking opportunities to encourage learning, collaboration and sharing of information.

About Zephyr Real Estate
Founded in 1978, Zephyr Real Estate is San Francisco’s No. 1 independent real estate firm with nearly $2.3 billion in gross sales and a current roster of more than 350 full-time agents. Zephyr’s highly-visited website has earned two web design awards, including the prestigious Interactive Media Award. Zephyr Real Estate is a member of the international relocation network, Leading Real Estate Companies of the World; the luxury real estate network, Who’s Who in Luxury Real Estate; global luxury affiliate, Mayfair International; the local luxury marketing association, the Luxury Marketing Council of San Francisco; and the regional luxury real estate affiliation, the Artisan Group. Zephyr has nine locations across San Francisco, Marin, Alameda and San Mateo Counties and two brokerage affiliates in Sonoma County, all strategically positioned to serve a large customer base throughout the San Francisco Bay Area. For more information, visit www.ZephyrRE.com.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a215c1e5-d14f-49ec-bc42-13db5dab56fc

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f57577f4-5bd7-40f6-9580-6083148d50a2

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/89ea2c61-e130-4ece-8210-dad76f2029cc

Contact: Melody Foster                                                                                                          
Zephyr Real Estate
San Francisco, CA
415.426.3203
melodyfoster@zephyrsf.com

ZephyrLogo2013_Master.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:19pMARAPHARM VENTURES INC : . Updates shareholders on its North Las Vegas, Nevada facilities
AQ
06:19pVICAT :  Rumor of Discussions for an External Growth Transaction
BU
06:18pIGM FINANCIAL : Mackenzie Investments and B2B Bank sign TFSA loan distribution agreement
AQ
06:18pECOFIN GLOBAL UTLTS INFRSTRCTR TRST : EF Realisation - Clarification of "Nominee" in Shareholder Circular posted on 10 September 2018
PU
06:18pGH CAPITAL INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
06:18pWINCANTON PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
06:18pLevi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Sale of Command Security Corporation to Prosegur SIS (USA) Inc. is Fair to Shareholders
GL
06:17pTELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON : Researchers Submit Patent Application, "Method And System For Base Station Change Of Packet Switched Communications In A Mobile Communications...
AQ
06:17pTHURSDAY SECTOR LEADERS : Beverages & Wineries, Auto Parts
AQ
06:17pTHURSDAY SECTOR LAGGARDS : General Contractors & Builders, Defense Stocks
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DEUTSCHE BANK : DEUTSCHE BANK : Breakup Pushed
2ALIBABA'S JACK MA SAYS U.S.-CHINA TRADE WAR ENDS 1 MILLION U.S. JOBS PROMISE: Xinhua
3BAYER : BAYER : Levels Sights On Weedkiller Verdict
4APPLE : APPLE : Watch received FDA clearance just one day before the launch; cardiologist questions ECG accura..
5NESTLÉ : Nestlé Sharpens Focus on Food and Beverages With Review of Skin-Health Unit -- Update

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.