Zephyr Real Estate Agents Honored at Luxury Marketing Council Boot Camp

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Several Zephyr Real Estate Agents and Teams were recipients of top awards at the 2018 Luxury Marketing Council Real Estate Agents Boot Camp.



The Leading 100 Realtors at 2018 Luxury Marketing Council Boot Camp



Ivor Collins (2nd from left) at 2018 Luxury Marketing Council Rising Star Panel



Andrew Roth (left) performs with the Real Estate All Star Rock Band at 2018 Luxury Marketing Council Boot Camp





Placing in the Leading 100 Individual Agents are Tanya Dzhibrailova and Isabelle Grotte. Tanya placed at No. 28 with $98,811,245. She is a consistent top producer and, notably, is Zephyr’s all-time top producer in the company’s 40-year history. Isabelle Grotte comes in at No. 74 with $69,719,253. She too is a frequent chart topper at Zephyr and is the top producer for Zephyr’s Noe Valley office.

In the Leading 100 Teams category, Team Howe is No. 70 with $68,139,004. Team Howe, comprised of Sherri Howe, Kristin Rolph and Samantha Hailer, was Zephyr’s Top Team Producer for 2017. Coming in at No. 80 is Real SF Properties with $61,717,180. This team – Daniel Fernandez Acebo, Kira Mead and Harry Clark –just achieved top honors for Zephyr’s second quarter.

Participating on the Rising Star Panel, Ivor Collins, along with 11 other rookies, shared their success stories as new entrants in the business. Collins, who hails from Ireland, has found his new home in San Francisco, specifically at Zephyr’s Noe Valley office.

In other award-winning categories, Andrew Roth shared skills above and beyond real estate as he performed with the Real Estate All Star Rock Band. Roth is also a consistent top producer and works from Zephyr’s Marin County office.

“We are in the most competitive brokerage environment in history, and we continue to thrive,” commented Randall Kostick, Zephyr’s Chief Executive Officer, “because this amazing group of people demonstrates that success is about individual achievement as well as an intense group effort.”

Just last year, Zephyr Real Estate was named “Brokerage of the Year” by the Luxury Marketing Council. The award is determined by a collaboration of the Luxury Marketing Council, San Francisco Magazine, Silicon Valley Magazine as well as peer responses from industry competitors.

The Luxury Marketing Council is a global organization of marketing leaders and practitioners and is considered the gold standard for astute exploration of marketing trends, practices and tools for success. The San Francisco chapter offers regular networking opportunities to encourage learning, collaboration and sharing of information.

About Zephyr Real Estate

Founded in 1978, Zephyr Real Estate is San Francisco’s No. 1 independent real estate firm with nearly $2.3 billion in gross sales and a current roster of more than 350 full-time agents. Zephyr’s highly-visited website has earned two web design awards, including the prestigious Interactive Media Award. Zephyr Real Estate is a member of the international relocation network, Leading Real Estate Companies of the World; the luxury real estate network, Who’s Who in Luxury Real Estate; global luxury affiliate, Mayfair International; the local luxury marketing association, the Luxury Marketing Council of San Francisco; and the regional luxury real estate affiliation, the Artisan Group. Zephyr has nine locations across San Francisco, Marin, Alameda and San Mateo Counties and two brokerage affiliates in Sonoma County, all strategically positioned to serve a large customer base throughout the San Francisco Bay Area. For more information, visit www.ZephyrRE.com.

