Zephyr Real Estate Announces 2018 Fourth Quarter Awards for Marin Region

02/25/2019 | 12:01pm EST

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fourth Quarter Awards for Zephyr Real Estate’s Marin region have just been released.

Q4 Marin Sales Awards
Zephyr Real Estate-Marin sales awards


Chris DeNike is again awarded Highest Sales Volume (Individual Agent) with an impressive $9,530,000. As a long-term resident of Marin County, he has tremendous insights into the real estate market as well as its schools, microclimates, amenities and the many benefits of the area. Chris also achieved Largest Sale Representing Sellers at $3,850,000.

Highest Sales Volume (Agent Team) again goes to SF North, (Stephen Pringle, George Crowe, Julie Segura and Greg Ulin) with $5,900,001. The collective talent of this powerhouse team ensures the best possible service from a group that knows the market inside and out. Team SF North may be reached at 415.496.2606.

Largest Sale Representing Buyers is presented to Anastasia Sheldon at $5,175,000. She is a native of Marin County. She has a background in the health care field and was very instrumental in the establishment of the Waldorf-inspired educational program in the Lagunitas School District. She transmuted that experience into a very successful real estate career.

Highest Number of Transactions (Individual Agent) is awarded to Erinn Millar with a total of five. Another long-term local, Erinn is dedicated to her community, her profession and her family. She is an avid world traveler with a strong work ethic, sharp skills and the best technology platform available.

Highest Number of Transactions (Agent Team) is again awarded to Spiro Marin with six. Consistently in the winner’s circle, Spiro Marin (Spiro Stratigos and Dorothy MacDougald) has a passion for the business and a broad base of experience, skill, understanding and knowledge. The team’s community involvement serves to build and strengthen lasting relationships.

“Kudos to these fine agents for their excellent achievements,” commented Jenn Pfeiffer, Sales Manager at Zephyr-Marin. “They exemplify the qualities necessary for consistent and continued success.”

About Zephyr Real Estate
Founded in 1978, Zephyr Real Estate is San Francisco’s No. 1 independent real estate firm with nearly $2.3 billion in gross sales and a current roster of more than 350 full-time agents. Zephyr’s highly-visited website has earned two web design awards, including the prestigious Interactive Media Award. Zephyr Real Estate is a member of the international relocation network, Leading Real Estate Companies of the World; the luxury real estate network, Who’s Who in Luxury Real Estate; global luxury affiliate, Mayfair International; the local luxury marketing association, the Luxury Marketing Council of San Francisco; and the regional luxury real estate affiliation, the Artisan Group. Zephyr has nine locations across San Francisco, Marin, Alameda and San Mateo Counties and two brokerage affiliates in Sonoma County, all strategically positioned to serve a large customer base throughout the San Francisco Bay Area. For more information, visit www.ZephyrRE.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c345ba87-d74b-4fcc-a73c-2d993c031188

Contact: Melody Foster
Zephyr Real Estate
San Francisco, CA
415.426.3203
melodyfoster@zephyrsf.com

ZephyrLogo2013_Master.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
