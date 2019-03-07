Zephyr Real Estate Announces 2018 Top Producer Honors

SAN FRANCISCO, March 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zephyr Real Estate awarded the annual top producer sales awards for 2018 at a recent celebration. This year, 28 individuals qualified for that coveted title.



Zephyr Real Estate Top Ten Producers





Holding her position for the fourth year as No. 1 company-wide top producer is Tanya Dzhibrailova. The Top Ten achievers also include Isabelle Grotte (Top Producer-Noe Valley office), Laura Kaufman, Vicki Valandra (Top Producer-Pacific Heights office), Chris DeNike (Top Producer-Marin office), Suhl Chin, Kuntala Cheng (Top Producer-Upper Market office), Peter Goss, John LePage, and Ravi Malhotra.

Also earning the Top Producer rating for 2018 are Damon Knox, Norm Fung, Richard Sarro, Mike Plotkowski, Hugh Groocock, Jamie Lawrence, Donna Sullivan, Ivor Collins, Cynthia Pagán, Bobbi Levenson, Tryon Hooper, Seth Skolnick, Frank Villanueva, Anastasia Sheldon, Victoria Hoven, Cheryl Bower, Nadia Ruimy, and Jennifer Kauffman.

Collectively, these individuals generated over $718 million in total dollar volume, and clearly have honed the formula for success to a fine art, raising the bar for all the Bay Area.

“All these agents deserve and have truly earned their success and recognition,” commented Randall Kostick, Zephyr’s President and CEO. “Their dedication, insight and passion are inspiring and exemplify an entrepreneurial spirit and a tenacious commitment to client satisfaction that are Zephyr trademarks.”

About Zephyr Real Estate

Founded in 1978, Zephyr Real Estate is San Francisco’s No. 1 independent real estate firm with nearly $2.3 billion in gross sales and a current roster of more than 350 full-time agents. Zephyr’s highly-visited website has earned two web design awards, including the prestigious Interactive Media Award. Zephyr Real Estate is a member of the international relocation network, Leading Real Estate Companies of the World; the luxury real estate network, Who’s Who in Luxury Real Estate; global luxury affiliate, Mayfair International; the local luxury marketing association, the Luxury Marketing Council of San Francisco; and the regional luxury real estate affiliation, the Artisan Group. Zephyr has nine locations across San Francisco, Marin, Alameda and San Mateo Counties and two brokerage affiliates in Sonoma County, all strategically positioned to serve a large customer base throughout the San Francisco Bay Area. For more information, visit www.ZephyrRE.com.

Media Contact: Melody Foster Zephyr Real Estate San Francisco, CA 415.426.3203 melodyfoster@zephyrsf.com