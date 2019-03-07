Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Zephyr Real Estate Announces 2018 Top Producer Honors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/07/2019 | 12:01pm EST

SAN FRANCISCO, March 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zephyr Real Estate awarded the annual top producer sales awards for 2018 at a recent celebration. This year, 28 individuals qualified for that coveted title.

Zephyr Top Ten
Zephyr Real Estate Top Ten Producers


Holding her position for the fourth year as No. 1 company-wide top producer is Tanya Dzhibrailova. The Top Ten achievers also include Isabelle Grotte (Top Producer-Noe Valley office), Laura Kaufman, Vicki Valandra (Top Producer-Pacific Heights office), Chris DeNike (Top Producer-Marin office), Suhl Chin, Kuntala Cheng (Top Producer-Upper Market office), Peter Goss, John LePage, and Ravi Malhotra.

Also earning the Top Producer rating for 2018 are Damon Knox, Norm Fung, Richard Sarro, Mike Plotkowski, Hugh Groocock, Jamie Lawrence, Donna Sullivan, Ivor Collins, Cynthia Pagán, Bobbi Levenson, Tryon Hooper, Seth Skolnick, Frank Villanueva, Anastasia Sheldon, Victoria Hoven, Cheryl Bower, Nadia Ruimy, and Jennifer Kauffman.

Collectively, these individuals generated over $718 million in total dollar volume, and clearly have honed the formula for success to a fine art, raising the bar for all the Bay Area.

“All these agents deserve and have truly earned their success and recognition,” commented Randall Kostick, Zephyr’s President and CEO. “Their dedication, insight and passion are inspiring and exemplify an entrepreneurial spirit and a tenacious commitment to client satisfaction that are Zephyr trademarks.”

About Zephyr Real Estate
Founded in 1978, Zephyr Real Estate is San Francisco’s No. 1 independent real estate firm with nearly $2.3 billion in gross sales and a current roster of more than 350 full-time agents. Zephyr’s highly-visited website has earned two web design awards, including the prestigious Interactive Media Award. Zephyr Real Estate is a member of the international relocation network, Leading Real Estate Companies of the World; the luxury real estate network, Who’s Who in Luxury Real Estate; global luxury affiliate, Mayfair International; the local luxury marketing association, the Luxury Marketing Council of San Francisco; and the regional luxury real estate affiliation, the Artisan Group. Zephyr has nine locations across San Francisco, Marin, Alameda and San Mateo Counties and two brokerage affiliates in Sonoma County, all strategically positioned to serve a large customer base throughout the San Francisco Bay Area. For more information, visit www.ZephyrRE.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e6bad9c7-dc04-422f-96e7-d2be11476d88

Media Contact: Melody Foster
Zephyr Real Estate
San Francisco, CA
415.426.3203
melodyfoster@zephyrsf.com

ZephyrLogo2013_Master.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:39pENOCHIAN BIOSCIENCES INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12:39pTHIRD POINT OFFSHORE INVESTORS : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
12:38pARBOR REALTY TRUST : Funds $2.8M Freddie Mac SBL Deal in Carson, CA
PU
12:35pDIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR PLC. : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
12:34pABU DHABI COMMERCIAL BANK : The ADCB-UNB merger is set for May 1
AQ
12:34pDUBAI FINANCIAL MARKET : Al Merri rings gender bell at Dubai Financial Market
AQ
12:34pSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : talks up the S10 at launch event in Dubai
AQ
12:33pSOUNDING THE ALARM ON DROWSY DRIVING : Super 8 by Wyndham Partners with Actor Giacomo Gianniotti to Launch #JourneySafe Campaign
PU
12:33pDISCOVERY : TLC'S ‘7 LITTLE JOHNSTONS' RETURNS WITH A HOUSE FULL OF TEENAGERS – AND EVERYTHING THAT COMES ALONG WITH IT
PU
12:33pCELEBRITY COOKING DISASTERS ENTER CULINARY BOOT CAMP IN BRAND-NEW SEASON OF WORST COOKS IN AMERICA : Celebrity edition
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AVIVA : AVIVA : to change dividend plans under new CEO
2COUNTRYWIDE PLC : COUNTRYWIDE : hit by Brexit effect on housing market
3AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : to close U.S. pop-up stores, focus on opening more book stores
4WIRECARD : WIRECARD AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading ..
5CONTINENTAL : CONTINENTAL : full-year earnings hit by electric investments, downturn

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.