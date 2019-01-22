Zephyr Real Estate Announces New Agent Pat Rock at Upper Market Office

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pat Rock, probate and trust advisor since 1989, has joined the ranks of Zephyr Real Estate at its eminent Upper Market Office. As a REALTOR® with superior market expertise, he is highly skilled in the complex nature of Bay Area real estate.



Originally from Wisconsin, Rock made the move to California nearly 40 years ago and has embraced the Bay Area as his home. Rock's real estate background in the Bay Area has granted him a wealth of knowledge and skill that he uses to serve his clients with care and accuracy. Previously, Rock spent the last seven years at Coldwell Banker, and prior to that managed 55 agents with Prudential California Realty.

“Exceeded all my expectations! I have bought and sold many homes across the country, Pat is by far the best I have worked with,” commented Ellie F, a very happy customer. “An expert and a professional, he knew what needed to be done to get top dollar for our home.”

Rock may be reached at pat@patrockssf.com or 415.690.6084. He is joined by team players Cooper Gaines, Jay Zhu and Virginia Ganji as part of a group that personifies the adage that “the whole is greater than the sum of its parts.”

“Zephyr is fortunate to include Pat into the fold,” related Zephyr’s Chief Operating Officer and Manager of its Upper Market office Matthew Borland. “Our shared work ethic and formula for success are extremely complementary.”

About Zephyr Real Estate

Founded in 1978, Zephyr Real Estate is San Francisco’s No. 1 independent real estate firm with nearly $2.3 billion in gross sales and a current roster of more than 350 full-time agents. Zephyr’s highly-visited website has earned two web design awards, including the prestigious Interactive Media Award. Zephyr Real Estate is a member of the international relocation network, Leading Real Estate Companies of the World; the luxury real estate network, Who’s Who in Luxury Real Estate; global luxury affiliate, Mayfair International; the local luxury marketing association, the Luxury Marketing Council of San Francisco; and the regional luxury real estate affiliation, the Artisan Group. Zephyr has nine locations across San Francisco, Marin, Alameda and San Mateo Counties and two brokerage affiliates in Sonoma County, all strategically positioned to serve a large customer base throughout the San Francisco Bay Area. For more information, visit www.ZephyrRE.com.

Contact: Melody Foster Zephyr Real Estate San Francisco, CA 415.426.3203 melodyfoster@zephyrsf.com