Zephyr Real Estate Announces Second Quarter Awards for San Francisco Region

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zephyr Real Estate recently presented the 2018 Quarter sales awards for the San Francisco region.



(Top row) Tanya Dzhibrailova, Mike Plotkowski. (Bottom row) Real SF Properties: Harry Clark, Kira Mead, Danny Acebo; Domain San Francisco: Rob Rogers, Ken Eggers, Andrew Roth





Continuing her winning streak, Tanya Dzhibrailova once again tops the list of Highest Dollar Volume (Individual) with an impressive $34,473,012. She has held this top position for 10 of the past 11 quarters. She also holds the Top Producer title (company-wide) for 2015, 2016 and 2017. Tanya was recently ranked No. 142 in the Nationwide Top Realtors, and she is Zephyr’s all-time top producer. She is based at the West Portal office.

In recognition of the record-breaking sale that catapulted one team far and away ahead, two teams were recognized for Highest Dollar Volume (Team) this quarter. Domain San Francisco, which handled the sale of Zephyr’s all-time high, recording-breaking sale, takes the prize with $43,850,066. The team of Andrew Roth (Marin office), Ken Eggers and Rob Rogers (Noe Valley office) are a force to be reckoned with all across the Bay Area.

Real SF Properties unites Daniel Fernandez Acebo, Kira Mead and Harry Clark in an award-winning powerhouse team that also scored for Highest Dollar Volume (Team) for the quarter with $28,976,002. They embody a wealth of experience, talent, expertise and market awareness that has established a broad and loyal client base. This team operates from Zephyr’s Upper Market office.

Rob Rogers and Ken Eggers take home the award for Largest Sale Representing Sellers with a record-breaking $31,500,000. This transaction was the highest ever for Zephyr. With over 60 years’ experience and more than 1,000 transactions, Rogers and Eggers are consistent top producers and rank in the top one percent nationwide. They work from Zephyr’s Noe Valley office.

Mike Plotkowski received the Largest Sale Representing Buyers award with $8,800,000. Mike has been with Zephyr for 25 years and has a proven track record for success as well as a solid, dedicated customer base. He works from Zephyr’s Pacific Heights office.

“Congratulations to these outstanding agents who are masters of their craft,” commented Randall Kostick, Zephyr’s Chief Executive Officer. “Zephyr agents set the bar for all the others, and that bar is continually being raised.”

About Zephyr Real Estate

Founded in 1978, Zephyr Real Estate is San Francisco’s No. 1 real estate firm with nearly $2.3 billion in gross sales and a current roster of more than 350 full-time agents. Zephyr’s highly-visited website has earned two web design awards, including the prestigious Interactive Media Award. Zephyr Real Estate is a member of the international relocation network, Leading Real Estate Companies of the World; the luxury real estate network, Who’s Who in Luxury Real Estate; global luxury affiliate, Mayfair International; the local luxury marketing association, the Luxury Marketing Council of San Francisco; and the regional luxury real estate affiliation, the Artisan Group. Zephyr has eight locations across San Francisco, Marin, Alameda and San Mateo Counties and two brokerage affiliates in Sonoma County, all strategically positioned to serve a large customer base throughout the San Francisco Bay Area. For more information, visit www.ZephyrRE.com.

