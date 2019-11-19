Zephyr Real Estate Announces Third Quarter Awards

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zephyr Real Estate just presented its third quarter sales awards for the San Francisco offices.



Tanya Dzhibrailova maintains her unprecedented tenure as top producer, achieving the Highest Dollar Volume (Individual) yet again with $17,713,000. Tanya is the All-Time No. 1 top producer for Zephyr and continually receives award and honors for her accomplishments. She is based at Zephyr’s West Portal office and may be reached via her website, www.PropertiesbyTanya.com , or 415.531.6779.

The Highest Dollar Volume (Team) award goes to Pacific Edge Real Estate Group with $17,458,000. Amy Clemens, Alec Mironov and Tyler Mende comprise this team. Amy, whose entire career has been real estate, has a passion for the business and has been a development officer for Habitat for Humanity. She may be reached at amy@amyclemens.com or 415.310.5749. Alec is a San Francisco native who joined forces with Amy in 2009, and brings a wide spectrum of skills to the team as noted by his many glowing client reviews. He may be reached at alec@alecmironov.com or 415.640.5374. Tyler Mende is also a native Bay Area resident. He attended the highly-competitive Marine Corps Aviation Officer Candidate program as the youngest participant ever. Applying those skills to the real estate industry was a natural transition for Tyler. He may be reached at tyler@tylermende.com or 415.712.4180. The team works from the Noe Valley office.

Erik Reider wins the award for Largest Sale Representing Sellers with an impressive $8,700,000. Erik has a deep familiarity the market and a passion for matching the ideal home and client, a certain winning combination. He has an MBA from Georgetown University and several years’ experience in marketing and finance. He is based at the Upper Market Office and may be reached at erikreider@zephyrsf.com or 415.432.2087.

The Largest Sale Representing Buyers honor goes to Samantha Hailer with $6,200,000. Samantha has been with Zephyr just over two years. Since her entry into real estate, she has aligned herself with the best in the business and is developing a very successful career. She is a fourth-generation Bay Area native and has an innate knowledge of the industry. She works from the Noe Valley office and may be reached at samanthahailer@zephyrre.com or 415.307.7991.

“We have an extraordinary team at Zephyr, and they continually succeed and excel in all areas of the business,” commented Randall Kostick, President and Chief Executive Officer of Zephyr. “Their excellence reflects directly on the company as a whole, and I am honored to say ‘thank you’ to Tanya, Amy, Alec, Tyler, Erik and Samantha.”

About Zephyr Real Estate

Founded in 1978, Zephyr Real Estate is San Francisco’s No. 1 independent real estate firm with over $2.4 billion in gross sales and a current roster of more than 350 full-time agents. Zephyr’s highly-visited website has earned two web design awards, including the prestigious Interactive Media Award. Zephyr Real Estate is a member of the international relocation network, Leading Real Estate Companies of the World; global luxury affiliate; the local luxury marketing association, LuxeSF; and the regional luxury real estate affiliation, the Artisan Group. Zephyr has nine locations across San Francisco, Marin, Alameda and San Mateo Counties and two brokerage affiliates in Sonoma County, all strategically positioned to serve a large customer base throughout the San Francisco Bay Area. For more information, visit www.ZephyrRE.com.

Photo: Tanya Dzhibrailova; Pacific Edge Real Estate Group (Amy Clemens, Alec Mironov and Tyler Mende); Erik Reider; Samantha Hailer

