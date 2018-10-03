Zephyr Real Estate Hosts Booth at 45th Annual Castro Street Fair

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zephyr Real Estate agents Harry Clark and Rich Bennett are spear-heading the firm’s support of the 45th Annual Castro Street Fair with a great team of Zephyr agents. The team includes David Juarez, Danny Yadegar, Seth Skolnick and Oscar Nevarez.

Castro Street Fair, October 7



The Fair, always held on the first Sunday of October, is on October 7, from 11 am until 6 pm. Founded by Harvey Milk, the open-air celebration includes hundreds of artists, vendors and crafters plus a plethora of businesses and organizations uniting to raise funds and awareness for LGBTQ services.

Highlights of the festivities include the always-popular Food Court, everybody’s favorite Dance Alley and the ever famous – or infamous – Sundance Saloon. The Main Stage will offer live entertainment throughout the day including the recording artist Big Dipper and his extensive collection of viral videos and songs. Chicago-born, the Los Angeles-based artist has a rap style all his own and a repertoire of outrageous songs.

Castro Street Fair is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization. All proceeds go directly to charitable causes important to the Castro community. The Fair also funds the rainbow flag that flies over the intersection of Castro and Market Streets. This year’s beneficiaries include Haight Ashbury Community Nursery School, Castro Community on Patrol, Instituto Familiar de la Raza, McKinley Elementary PTA, Most Holy Redeemer AIDS Support Group, San Francisco Boom Softball Team and The Family Link to name but a few.

The Fair is one of the City’s longest-running fundraising events. Last year, the event raised $55,000 for its beneficiaries, and organizers hope to surpass that number this year. Since 1998, the Fair has given nearly $1.5 million back to its community.

Zephyr’s team will be on hand at the Zephyr booth, armed with lots of prizes and some really helpful real estate information. The team has also announced a surprise guest performer at the Zephyr booth between 12 and 4 pm. For more information, you may contact Harry at harryclark@zephyrsf.com or 415.432.2067.

“The Fair is always a good time and an excellent opportunity to become better acquainted with this iconic neighborhood and its colorful residents,” remarked Harry. “And you get to support really great causes in the process. It’s a great way to spend a Sunday.”

About Zephyr Real Estate

Founded in 1978, Zephyr Real Estate is San Francisco’s No. 1 independent real estate firm with nearly $2.3 billion in gross sales and a current roster of more than 350 full-time agents. Zephyr’s highly-visited website has earned two web design awards, including the prestigious Interactive Media Award. Zephyr Real Estate is a member of the international relocation network, Leading Real Estate Companies of the World; the luxury real estate network, Who’s Who in Luxury Real Estate; global luxury affiliate, Mayfair International; the local luxury marketing association, the Luxury Marketing Council of San Francisco; and the regional luxury real estate affiliation, the Artisan Group. Zephyr has nine locations across San Francisco, Marin, Alameda and San Mateo Counties and two brokerage affiliates in Sonoma County, all strategically positioned to serve a large customer base throughout the San Francisco Bay Area. For more information, visit www.ZephyrRE.com.

