Zephyr Real Estate Presents Second Quarter Awards for Marin Region

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zephyr Real Estate has just announced the second quarter sales award recipients for the Marin region.



L-R: Chris DeNike, Holly Welch, Spiro Marin (Spiro Stratigos and Dorothy MacDougald)





Chris DeNike wins the trifecta this quarter. He earned the Highest Dollar Volume Award (Individual) with $13,011,108. He also received the Largest Sale Representing Sellers at $4,370,000 as well as the Highest Number of Transactions (6). DeNike has a wealth of experience, and an impressive track record in both commercial and residential real estate. He may be reached at chris@chrisdenike.com or 415.250.8052

The Highest Dollar Volume Award (Team) once again goes to Spiro Marin at $14,353.556. Spiro Marin is a powerful force in Marin with an abundance of 5-star reviews. The team was the No. 1 Top Producer for all of Novato in 2016 and 2017. Their lifetime community involvement in Novato, San Rafael and throughout Marin County is a core component of how they conduct their business. Spiro Marin also achieved the Highest Number of Transactions (Team) with 15. The team may be reached at spiromarin@zephyrmarin.com or 415.225.6412.

The Largest Sale Representing Buyers Award goes to Holly Welch with $2,370,600. Her philosophy is that each transaction is unique, and each client receives customized attention to detail. She is an avid supporter of the Giants and may often be found proudly wearing the orange and black. She is available at hollywelch@zephyrmarin.com or 415.730.6168.

“Congratulations to Chris, Spiro, Dorothy, Mark and Holly for their impressive second quarter,” commented Jenn Pfeiffer, Zephyr’s Marin Manager. “Our agents are consistent leaders throughout Marin and set the pace for all their colleagues.”

