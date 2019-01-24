Zephyr Real Estate Ranks No. 6 in San Francisco Business Times Book of Lists

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zephyr Real Estate is ranked No. 6 on the list of Bay Area Residential Real Estate Brokerages in the San Francisco Business Times Annual Book of Lists . Zephyr’s elite cadre of nearly 350 agents achieved a gross sales figure of $2.3 billion this year, with 1,840 properties sold. Zephyr continues to hold its place as San Francisco’s No. 1 independent real estate firm, a position it has enjoyed for many years.



Randall Kostick, Zephyr Real Estate CEO and President





The San Francisco Business Times publishes its Book of Lists annually, and it is a highly-recognized authority that identifies opportunities and competition among industry leaders. The hottest companies in various fields are listed, and ranking is based on various certified measures and analytics. The Book of Lists is also the essential resource for sales prospecting, research, marketing, economic and technology data. Lists are available in over 50 cities nationwide, including San Francisco.

“The Bay Area market is shifting yet again, in light of low inventory, increasing prices, and consumer uncertainty,” commented Randall Kostick, President and Chief Executive Officer for Zephyr. “Our adept and nimble flexibility is the key component to our continued success through these market fluctuations.”

Zephyr Real Estate just celebrated its 40th year in 2018. Bill Drypolcher, the firm’s founding broker, was inducted into the Real Estate Hall of Fame in August, and Zephyr was named brokerage of the year just prior to that. Several Zephyr agents ranked high in the Leading 100 Individual Agents and Teams by the Luxury Marketing Council in 2018.

About Zephyr Real Estate

Founded in 1978, Zephyr Real Estate is San Francisco’s No. 1 independent real estate firm with nearly $2.3 billion in gross sales and a current roster of more than 350 full-time agents. Zephyr’s highly-visited website has earned two web design awards, including the prestigious Interactive Media Award. Zephyr Real Estate is a member of the international relocation network, Leading Real Estate Companies of the World; the luxury real estate network, Who’s Who in Luxury Real Estate; global luxury affiliate, Mayfair International; the local luxury marketing association, the Luxury Marketing Council of San Francisco; and the regional luxury real estate affiliation, the Artisan Group. Zephyr has nine locations across San Francisco, Marin, Alameda and San Mateo Counties and two brokerage affiliates in Sonoma County, all strategically positioned to serve a large customer base throughout the San Francisco Bay Area. For more information, visit www.ZephyrRE.com.

