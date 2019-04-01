Zephyr Real Estate Sends Four Top Leaders to Participate in Global Marketing and Technology Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, April 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Four top executives from Zephyr Real Estate participated in the recent Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® MarTech educational event, in Las Vegas. Noriko Williams, Vice President-Administration & Relocation Services; Jeanette Timko, Relocation Coordinator; Melody Foster, Vice President-Marketing; and Randall Kostick, President and CEO, represented Zephyr at the exclusive event. Over 2,500 real estate professionals from 25 countries convened for a week of educational and networking events focused on leadership and innovation in the real estate market.



Noriko Williams speaks at Leading Real Estate Conference in Las Vegas





“This is an exciting opportunity to see up close and personal how our peers and colleagues navigate the real estate industry on a global level,” commented Noriko Williams. “It was a great experience to both learn and share experiences with world-wide professionals.”

Presenters included keynote speaker Erin Meyer, author of the New York Times bestseller The Culture Map, whose groundbreaking insights covered strategies for successful cross-cultural communication and collaboration. David Rowan, founding editor-in-chief of WIRED magazine in Europe, examined technological advances that are changing the mindsets of businesses and consumers, including the Internet of things, 3D printing, big data and artificial intelligence. Also in the line-up were renowned industry leaders Matthew Ferrara, Matthew Ferrara & Company; Steve Harney, Keeping Current Matters; Dr. Marci Rossell, LeadingRE chief economist; Mike Staver, The Staver Group; Marilyn Wilson, WAV Group; and an impressive group of industry technologists and marketing leaders.

The event is affiliated with LeadingRE, an invitation-only community of the highest quality independent real estate firms. Participants were able to explore the latest marketing and technology trends and innovative ways to develop a company’s brand and enhance the consumer experience.

“Our MarTech event fosters innovation and creativity, providing a forum for some of the industry’s brightest minds to exchange ideas, discuss future trends and develop marketing and technology strategies that help their firms stay on top in the ways they are meeting the needs of home buyers and sellers,” said LeadingRE President/CEO Paul Boomsma.

Zephyr Real Estate is the Bay Area representative of LeadingRE. With a global membership that spans six continents, LeadingRE connects more than 565 firms and 130,000 sales associates who produce over 1.1 million real estate transactions each year. As a member of LeadingRE, Zephyr provides a quality real estate experience, global marketing reach and access to top real estate professionals in virtually any market worldwide.

About Zephyr Real Estate

Founded in 1978, Zephyr Real Estate is San Francisco’s No. 1 independent real estate firm with nearly $2.3 billion in gross sales and a current roster of more than 350 full-time agents. Zephyr’s highly-visited website has earned two web design awards, including the prestigious Interactive Media Award. Zephyr Real Estate is a member of the international relocation network, Leading Real Estate Companies of the World; global luxury affiliate, Mayfair International; the local luxury marketing association, the Luxury Marketing Council of San Francisco; and the regional luxury real estate affiliation, the Artisan Group. Zephyr has nine locations across San Francisco, Marin, Alameda and San Mateo Counties and two brokerage affiliates in Sonoma County, all strategically positioned to serve a large customer base throughout the San Francisco Bay Area. For more information, visit www.ZephyrRE.com .

