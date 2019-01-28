Log in
Zephyr Real Estate Welcomes New Agent Cooper Gaines

01/28/2019 | 12:01pm EST

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zephyr Real Estate is pleased to welcome Cooper Gaines to its group of agents at the prestigious Upper Market Office. He brings an extensive background of customer service and negotiating experience as well as a finely-honed understanding of marketing and technology skills for today’s fiercely competitive market.

Cooper Gaines
Zephyr Real Estate welcomes Cooper Gaines


Formerly with Coldwell Banker, Gaines chose Zephyr because it is San Francisco’s leading independent real estate firm. “Zephyr thoroughly understands this unique market and commits the necessary resources to achieve success and to set the industry standard,” he remarked. “We are in the dynamic epicenter of change, and I want to be a part of that.”

Gaines has a proven and highly-successful track record with both buyers and sellers. He understands how to maneuver through both a buyer’s market and a seller’s market with equal acuity. He aggressively negotiates on behalf of his clients and is tenacious, prepared and accessible.

Dovetailing nicely with Zephyr’s culture of community service, he is also an active volunteer in working with at-risk communities, and enjoys concerts, theater and time with friends.

Gaines is part of a dynamic team of realtors, which includes Jay Zhu, Pat Rock and Victoria Ganji. Together, their experience and knowledge comprise a formidable group. He may be reached at cooper@coopergainessf.com or 415.990.0954.

“We are delighted that Cooper has chosen Zephyr, and we’re excited at the prospect of a long and mutually-rewarding relationship,” commented Matthew Borland, Zephyr’s Chief Operating Officer and Manager of the Upper Market office. “Cooper’s fresh perspective and approach are most welcome.”

About Zephyr Real Estate
Founded in 1978, Zephyr Real Estate is San Francisco’s No. 1 independent real estate firm with nearly $2.3 billion in gross sales and a current roster of more than 350 full-time agents. Zephyr’s highly-visited website has earned two web design awards, including the prestigious Interactive Media Award. Zephyr Real Estate is a member of the international relocation network, Leading Real Estate Companies of the World; the luxury real estate network, Who’s Who in Luxury Real Estate; global luxury affiliate, Mayfair International; the local luxury marketing association, the Luxury Marketing Council of San Francisco; and the regional luxury real estate affiliation, the Artisan Group. Zephyr has nine locations across San Francisco, Marin, Alameda and San Mateo Counties and two brokerage affiliates in Sonoma County, all strategically positioned to serve a large customer base throughout the San Francisco Bay Area. For more information, visit www.ZephyrRE.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/eb92603d-03a6-4ef8-8ebd-44061ba8cc99

Contact: Melody Foster                                                                                                          
Zephyr Real Estate
San Francisco, CA
415.426.3203
melodyfoster@zephyrsf.com

ZephyrLogo2013_Master.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
