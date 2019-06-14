Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Zero : Announces Collaboration with Mercari

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/14/2019 | 03:44am EDT

Jun 13th, 2019

ZERO CO., LTD.

Collaboration with Mercari

ZERO CO., LTD. (HQ: Saiwai-ku Kawasaki, Kanagawa, President: Takeo Kitamura) has started to collaborate with Mercari (HQ: Minato-ku Tokyo, CEO: Shintaro Yamada) to provide vehicle transportation service for the members of Mercari.

１． Background and Purpose

Mercari is operating flea market application "Mercari" and the members buy and sell their cars through the application. In order for the members to deal with their cars more safely and smoothly, ZERO has started to provide nationwide vehicle transportation service and registration transfer service.

ZERO aims to enter into CtoC car trading business and expand the services by collaboration with Mercari.

2. Scheme of the Alliance

3. Merit for the Members

After a transaction completes between buyer and seller in the application, they can save time and effort by utilizing the above-mentioned services. Furthermore, they can receive special offer only for the members who dealt through the application.

4. Next Steps

Enhancing this partnership, ZERO and Mercari expand the vehicle transportation and trading services.

5. About Mercari

URL: https://about.mercari.com/

Contact Information for inquiries. new-business@zero-group.co.jpAkihiro Sano

New Business Development Group

Disclaimer

ZERO Co. Ltd. published this content on 14 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2019 07:43:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:01aCHROMOGENICS : receives additional order from Vasakronan
AQ
04:01aACTIC : recruits Sofia Brandberg as new CMO
AQ
04:01aTELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED : SP Devices Announces New 8-channel 10-bit Digitizer with 1 GS/s Sampling Rate
BU
04:01aChi-Med Announces that Surufatinib Phase III SANET-ep Study Has Met its Primary Endpoint at Interim Analysis in Advanced Non-Pancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors in China and Will Stop Early
GL
04:00aGERMAN STARTUPS GROUP GMBH & CO. KGAA : Significant revenue growth within first half of the year
EQ
03:59aMERAFE RESOURCES : Ferrochrome price announcement for the third quarter of 2019 (PDF 73 Kb)
PU
03:59aPETROLEUM GEO SERVICES : PGS Reveals Latest Seismic Data for UK 31st Round Awards
PU
03:57aAIRBUS : signs amended A400M deal with buyer countries
RE
03:54aSMURFIT KAPPA : recognised as 'most respected brand' and sustainability leader at Deliver 2019
PU
03:54a14.06.2019 : Auriant Mining AB (publ.) A new Exploration license has been obtained (Ayen Creek Basin) for an area adjacent to the Kara-Beldyr Deposit Read more
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DANSKE BANK A/S : DANSKE BANK A/S : Europol highlights Russian money as biggest laundering threat
2NK ROSNEFT' PAO : EXCLUSIVE: Business and pleasure - how Russian oil giant Rosneft uses its corporate jets
3BROADCOM INC : BROADCOM : sees chip demand slowing down, shares fall 8%
4WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS: Top Energy News of the Day
5Asia stocks sag ahead of China data, Gulf attacks support oil

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About