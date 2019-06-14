Zero : Announces Collaboration with Mercari

Jun 13th, 2019
ZERO CO., LTD.
Collaboration with Mercari
ZERO CO., LTD. (HQ: Saiwai-ku Kawasaki, Kanagawa, President: Takeo Kitamura) has started to collaborate with Mercari (HQ: Minato-ku Tokyo, CEO: Shintaro Yamada) to provide vehicle transportation service for the members of Mercari.
１． Background and Purpose
Mercari is operating flea market application "Mercari" and the members buy and sell their cars through the application. In order for the members to deal with their cars more safely and smoothly, ZERO has started to provide nationwide vehicle transportation service and registration transfer service.
ZERO aims to enter into CtoC car trading business and expand the services by collaboration with Mercari.
2. Scheme of the Alliance
3. Merit for the Members
After a transaction completes between buyer and seller in the application, they can save time and effort by utilizing the above-mentioned services. Furthermore, they can receive special offer only for the members who dealt through the application.
4. Next Steps
Enhancing this partnership, ZERO and Mercari expand the vehicle transportation and trading services.
5. About Mercari
URL: https://about.mercari.com/
Contact Information for inquiries. new-business@zero-group.co.jpAkihiro Sano
New Business Development Group
