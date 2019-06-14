Zero : Announces Collaboration with Mercari

Jun 13th, 2019

ZERO CO., LTD.

Collaboration with Mercari

ZERO CO., LTD. (HQ: Saiwai-ku Kawasaki, Kanagawa, President: Takeo Kitamura) has started to collaborate with Mercari (HQ: Minato-ku Tokyo, CEO: Shintaro Yamada) to provide vehicle transportation service for the members of Mercari.

１． Background and Purpose

Mercari is operating flea market application "Mercari" and the members buy and sell their cars through the application. In order for the members to deal with their cars more safely and smoothly, ZERO has started to provide nationwide vehicle transportation service and registration transfer service.

ZERO aims to enter into CtoC car trading business and expand the services by collaboration with Mercari.

2. Scheme of the Alliance