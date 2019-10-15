Zero Gravity Solutions' Subsidiary, BAM Agricultural Solutions, Receives Endorsement for its BAM-FX Agricultural Product from the 109,000 Member National Black Farmers Association

Zero Gravity Solutions, Inc. (“ZGSI” or the “Company”) (Pink Sheets: ZGSI), an agricultural biotechnology public company commercializing its technology derived from and designed for Space with significant applications for agriculture on Earth, has established a collaboration with the 109,000 member National Black Farmers Association (NBFA) to utilize the advantages of BAM Agricultural Solutions’ commercial agricultural technology, BAM-FX®, in a research and development project at the NBFA Let’s Get Growing Campus in Boydton, Virginia. The project will provide an interactive learning opportunity to the major national farming group. The NBFA works to bring the most advanced agricultural technologies and farming practices to its members.

“As economic pressure mounts for the nation’s agricultural farmers, the need for farms to increase return on investment (ROI) and contend with issues such as climate change and biotic stress makes the use of BAM-FX an important technology and product for farmers seeking to maximize ROI. BAM-FX not only improves the yield and quality of conventional crops, but can also become a valuable tool as farmers transition from low ROI crops to hemp and other high ROI crops,” stated Harvey Kaye, ZGSI’s Chairman of the Board.

“Recognizing the economic trend in agriculture, we are encouraging our members to consider the economic benefits of transitioning from commodity and trade sensitive crops to high ROI crops, such as hemp. Our endorsement of BAM-FX along with the collaboration with BAM Agricultural Solutions will bring the best technology and growing knowledge to the new, exciting hemp market. We believe in the approach that BAM-FX technology utilizes to produce powerful plants with the ability to employ natural immune defenses," stated John W. Boyd, Jr., President of the National Black Farmers Association.

About Zero Gravity Solutions, Inc.

Zero Gravity Solutions, Inc. is an agricultural biotechnology public company (Pink Sheets: ZGSI), with technology derived from and designed for Space with significant applications here on Earth. These technologies are focused on providing valuable solutions to challenges facing world agriculture. The commercialization activities are being executed through ZGSI’s two operating subsidiaries, BAM Agricultural Solutions, Inc. and Specialty Agricultural Solutions, Inc.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

About National Black Farmers Association, Inc.

The National Black Farmers Association (NBFA) is a non-profit, community organization founded in February of 1995, by John W. Boyd, Jr., of Baskerville, Virginia, a third generation farmer. The mission of the NBFA is to encourage the participation of small and disadvantaged farmers in gaining access to resources of state and federal programs administered by the United States Department of Agriculture and to communicate and educate its community through effective outreach and technical assistance.

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, acceptance of the Company’s products, increased levels of competition for the Company, new products and technological changes, the Company’s dependence on third-party suppliers, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by applicable law or regulation, Zero Gravity Solutions undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date on which such statements were made.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191015005955/en/