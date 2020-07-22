Zero Gravity Solutions and its Subsidiary, BAM Agricultural Solutions Appoints Victor Robenson as Vice President of Business Development, Marketing and Sales

Zero Gravity Solutions, Inc. (“ZGSI” or the “Company”) (Pink Sheets: ZGSI), an agricultural biotechnology company, has appointed Victor Robenson as Vice President of Business Development, Marketing and Sales. Mr. Robenson’s focus will be on the design and execution of strategies to accelerate product rollout and generate revenue from sales, licensing and product integration of BAM-FX®, the Company’s transformative agricultural technology. In addition to increasing crop yield and return on investment (ROI), BAM-FX has demonstrated a curative response to viral, bacterial and fungal diseases in plants.

Mr. Robenson’s background includes strategic marketing and business development. For over fifteen years, he has developed and implemented innovative and creative marketing programs that have established major commercial brands in a variety of industries. Recently, Mr. Robenson was nominated and selected by the 109,000 member National Black Farmers Association (NBFA) as an Advisor to the NBFA Let’s Get Growing Innovation Campus in Boydton, Virginia. The Let’s Get Growing initiative engages with universities and high schools in 42 states to support agricultural education and best practices programs, including the introduction of most advanced agricultural technologies. The NBFA was founded in 1995 by its president, Dr. John W. Boyd, Jr., a decade’s long farmer and a state and national civil rights activist.

“Today’s farmers are facing weak commodity pricing on the crops they are currently growing, weather related challenges and incurable plant diseases, like those affecting citrus, olives, coffee and bananas. I have seen firsthand the difference BAM-FX can make to farmers and their crops and I’m confident that with my licensing and marketing experience and industry relationships, I can help to accelerate the adoption of BAM-FX by farmers worldwide," stated Victor Robenson, ZGSI’s Vice President of Business Development, Marketing and Sales.

“Victor’s long standing relationships with athletes and celebrities as well as within the educational and farming communities have resulted in the launching of new programs designed to produce brand awareness and short term revenue, both domestically and internationally," stated Harvey Kaye, ZGSI’s Chairman of the Board.

About Zero Gravity Solutions, Inc.

Zero Gravity Solutions, Inc. is an agricultural biotechnology public company (Pink Sheets: ZGSI), with technology derived from and designed for Space with significant applications here on Earth. These technologies are focused on providing valuable solutions to challenges facing world agriculture. The commercialization activities are being executed through ZGSI’s two operating subsidiaries, BAM Agricultural Solutions, Inc. and Specialty Agricultural Solutions, Inc.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, acceptance of the Company’s products, increased levels of competition for the Company, new products and technological changes, the Company’s dependence on third-party suppliers, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by applicable law or regulation, Zero Gravity Solutions undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date on which such statements were made.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200722005789/en/