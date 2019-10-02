Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Zero Trust Access in Spotlight at ISSA Summit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/02/2019 | 07:15am EDT

IRVING, Texas, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A Zero Trust Access approach is a strategic imperative for digital transformation efforts and enables cybersecurity professionals to raise their profiles within their organizations, Michael Oldham, CEO of PortSys®, told attendees at the International Systems Security Association (ISSA) Summit on Tuesday.

"Businesses are at more risk than ever," Oldham said. "Every day, organizations are hacked, lose customer records and private medical information, or get locked down in ransomware attacks. Hackers use new tactics to rapidly accelerate the number and success of threats. The existing IT infrastructure of most organizations – even those with significant resources – don't work."

Oldham cited surveys that show cybersecurity is a top concern for CEOs, with 95% of organizations already either implementing, studying or budgeting for Zero Trust solutions to meet the constantly evolving security challenges of the modern hybrid enterprise.

"Huge amounts of money are lost in threats," Oldham said. "Businesses face significant government fines, see their credit rating downgraded, and even go bankrupt from these breaches. The C-suite and board directors know an attack has a significant negative impact on the bottom line."

The move to Zero Trust Access provides a golden opportunity for cybersecurity professionals to raise their profiles as strategic business partners within their organizations, Oldham said. The "Never Trust, Always Verify" approach not only reduces IT complexity and costs, but also helps organizations to embrace mobility and enable digital transformation.

"Risk is a huge drag on innovation, but Zero Trust Access strengthens your security, reduces risk, and simplifies access for end users," Oldham said. "By reducing infrastructure and support costs, more resources are available to quickly adapt to new business initiatives, drive innovation, accelerate change, and grow your business."

ABOUT PORTSYS, INC.                                        

PortSys, Inc., a privately funded company, is a global innovator in information security and Zero Trust Access Control. Enterprise organizations around the world rely on PortSys's scalable Total Access Control solution to significantly strengthen, simplify and unify IT security across the enterprise. PortSys serves customers from its U.S. headquarters in Marlborough, MA, offices in the UK, and distributors throughout Europe, the Middle East and Africa. For more information, visit www.portsys.com.

Media Contact
Tim Boivin
tim.boivin@portsys.com
+1-781-996-4899

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zero-trust-access-in-spotlight-at-issa-summit-300929250.html

SOURCE PortSys, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:35aNORN HORI : Baltic Horizon Fund closes private placements of units
AQ
07:35aNabis Holdings Provides Shareholder Update and Reports Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results
GL
07:35aORACLE : Buys CrowdTwist
PR
07:34aCITIC : Overseas Regulatory Announcements
PU
07:34aEQUINOR : awarding pioneering wireless subsea drone contract
PU
07:34aCEO PODCAST TRANSPORTATION MATTERS : Martin Daum talks with Joschka Fischer about sustainability
PU
07:34aPRECISION BIOSCIENCES INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07:33aNEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP. : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07:33aHEALTH SCIENCES ACQUISITIONS CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07:32aLANTHEUS HOLDINGS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group