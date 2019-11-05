Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Zero tariff, zero quotas 'not enough', EU's Barnier tells UK

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/05/2019 | 08:46am EST
The European Commission Brexit chief negotiator Michel Barnier speaks during the Web Summit in Lisbon

LISBON (Reuters) - The European Union's Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier on Tuesday predicted "difficult and demanding" negotiations with Britain on a future trading relationship, saying the bloc would not accept any "unfair competitive advantage" for London.

Britain is now scheduled to leave the EU on Jan. 31 after Prime Minister Boris Johnson failed to meet a previous Brexit deadline of Oct. 31 and instead called an election for Dec. 12, hoping to win a majority large enough to ensure the smooth passage of a withdrawal agreement he negotiated with Brussels.

The new deal would allow Britain to diverge further from EU rules than envisaged under a previous accord negotiated by Johnson's predecessor, Theresa May, helping him to win the backing of pro-Brexit lawmakers in his Conservative Party.

But Barnier signalled that the EU would defend its interests in the negotiations on a future relationship with Britain.

"The UK should not think that zero tariff, zero quotas will be enough," he said in a speech during Europe's largest tech event, the Web Summit, in Lisbon, listing state aid, social and environmental rights and taxes as top priorities for the European Commission in the negotiations.

"I know this negotiation will be difficult and demanding," Barnier said, adding that time would also be "extremely short" to negotiate the new partnership.

Under the withdrawal agreement, the EU and Britain have until the end of 2020 to negotiate their new relationship. Johnson has said he does not intend to request a further extension beyond that date.

Barnier reiterated his view that Britain could still end up exiting the EU without a divorce settlement, in a so-called 'hard Brexit' that economists say would be very damaging to both sides but especially for the UK.

"RISKS AND PROBLEMS"

Under Johnson's withdrawal deal, Northern Ireland would remain in the United Kingdom’s customs territory but tariffs would apply on goods crossing from mainland Britain to Northern Ireland if they were deemed to be headed further, to EU member Ireland and the bloc's single market.

"Brexit creates risks and problems in Ireland and Northern Ireland," Barnier said. "It's not about economy or trade, we are talking about people. But together we found a solution to the unique situation there."

Opinion polls put Johnson's Conservatives ahead of the main Labour opposition party in the countdown to the election but the political mood in Britain is febrile, divisions over Brexit are deep and the country could end up with another 'hung parliament' in which no party commands a majority.

A spokesman for Johnson said on Monday the government must continue to prepare for all possibilities, including that the country leaves the EU on Jan. 31 without a withdrawal deal.

"We should all remain vigilant and prepare for the possible outcome (of a no-deal Brexit)," Barnier said, adding that ratification of the agreement would bring "certainty", not only to businesses but also to EU citizens.

A recent survey showed the giant services sector stagnated last month, with concerns about Brexit affecting new orders.

(Reporting by Catarina Demony; Editing by Andrei Khalip and Gareth Jones)

By Catarina Demony
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.36% 0.8602 End-of-day quote.-4.02%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:40aU S DEPARTMENT OF TREASURY : Treasury Takes Steps to Harmonize International Sanctions Efforts Against Venezuelan Officials
PU
10:30aNYNAS : Quality first
PU
10:28aU.S. Service-Sector Activity Improved in October
DJ
10:25aCENTRAL BANK OF TUNISIA : Interbank market exchange rate average
PU
10:25aPREMIER OF GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE REPUBLIC : 2019/11/05China, Thai to strengthen comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership
PU
10:21aTotal aiming for two additional LNG trains in Mozambique LNG
RE
10:20aCENTRAL BANK OF ICELAND : Interest rate decision, webcast and Monetary Bulletin release
PU
10:15aNORFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL : Ambitious net zero carbon target proposed for Norfolk
PU
10:13aSafe-haven yen, Swiss franc fall on U.S.-China trade deal optimism
RE
10:11aCanada September trade deficit shrinks as imports fall faster than exports
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1PING AN HEALTHCARE AND TECHNOLOGY CO : Snakes and ladders - SoftBank Vision Fund's climbing, sliding valuation..
2TELEFONICA : TELEFONICA : Telefónica accelerated revenue growth and earned 1,344m in the first nine months of..
3LYFT, INC. : LYFT : Uber's quarterly loss widens as costs rise; shares fall
4HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL : HERMES INTERNATIONAL : Hugo Boss sees recovery elsewhere after Hong Kong hit
5PANDORA AS : PANDORA : LIKE-FOR-LIKE IMPROVEMENT FOLLOWING THE BRAND RELAUNCH AND COST SAVING TARGET RAISED &n..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group