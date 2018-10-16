ZeroBounce : Releases Cloudflare Integration for Real-Time Email Validation

ZeroBounce has just released a Cloudflare integration to help customers
build safer and stronger email lists. ZeroBounce Subscribe is a widget
that provides real-time email
validation to ensure the collection of genuine leads.
With email being the primary online communication tool, companies are
increasing their efforts to protect their email hygiene. Now, Cloudflare
customers can rely on this email address collecting tool that validates
their new subscribers instantly. ZeroBounce Subscribe is a non-intrusive
widget that’s easy to install and customize, and integrates directly
with a ZeroBounce account.
ZeroBounce Subscribe has multiple benefits, enabling users to build
valuable email lists and expedite their email marketing programs. The
widget removes bad domains, duplicate email addresses, spam traps, and
catch-all emails. It also allows customers to collect IP addresses,
names and genders for future re-targeting campaigns.
“We wanted to make it easy for our customers to improve their email
hygiene and build more robust email lists. With ZeroBounce Subscribe,
they get access to 98% accurate, GDPR compliant email validation. Our
engineers have streamlined this process, so customers can extract their
verified emails directly from their ZeroBounce account. This is our
first third-party integration, and we are working on developing at least
10 more,” says ZeroBounce CEO Liviu Tanase.
The ZeroBounce – Cloudflare integration rolls out weeks after ZeroBounce
launched the new enhanced API. The Interface covers over 30 status and
sub-status codes and prevents risky email addresses from signing up on
mailing lists.
This year, ZeroBounce has also released an innovative email scoring
system. ZeroBounce A.I. uses artificial intelligence to determine the
quality of an email list, helping thousands of customers achieve better
email marketing results.
About ZeroBounce
ZeroBounce is an award-winning email validation service dedicated to
email bounce detection, email abuse and spam trap detection, email data
append and advanced security. With over 2 billion emails validated to
date, the company serves 23,000+ businesses in 117+ countries and adds
up to 150 new clients every day. Marketers using email lists validated
by ZeroBounce report a 98%+ accuracy rate and maintain a good sending
reputation. Featured in Entrepreneur magazine and Inc.com, ZeroBounce is
widely considered “the best email validation system available.”
For more information, visit zerobounce.net.
