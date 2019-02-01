ZeroBounce : Upgrades Data Center Infrastructure to Boost Email Verification API Speed

ZeroBounce upgrades its global data center infrastructure by deploying
high-availability clusters in the United States. The new data center
responds to the growing demand for real-time email
verification and is intended to better serve U.S. customers through
the Application Programming Interface (API).
The high-availability clusters maximize the capability of the API and
improve the response time for any queries coming from the U.S. As a
result, ZeroBounce’s global email
verification API operates at a higher speed, instantly responding to
API calls from any location in the world.
“As our U.S. customer base has grown, we continue to strive for
industry-leading performance in our email verification API. All U.S.
requests are now automatically directed towards the new server
protocols, which increases the speed of the real-time email verification
process. ZeroBounce is handling large API requests, and our goal is to
offer the fastest response time available. It’s an investment we made to
save our customers time and ensure faster results,” says ZeroBounce CEO
Liviu Tanase. In addition, these technological measures continue to
advance the security and stability of the verification system.
Starting on February 1st, 2019, ZeroBounce introduces the
Freemium subscription, a free-for-life account which offers 100 free
monthly email validation credits. Also new is the Premium subscription
which provides varying pricing, based on monthly credit usage.
Furthermore, for customers with larger volume, ZeroBounce recommends
their Enterprise
Solutions. This plan includes access to higher resources, custom
agreements, and dedicated Account and Customer Success managers.
About ZeroBounce
ZeroBounce is an award-winning email validation service dedicated to
email bounce detection, email abuse and spam trap detection, email data
append and advanced security. With over 2 billion emails validated to
date, the company serves 31,500+ businesses in 122+ countries and adds
up to 150 new clients every day. Marketers using email lists validated
by ZeroBounce report a 98%+ accuracy rate and maintain a good sending
reputation. Featured in Entrepreneur magazine and Inc.com, ZeroBounce is
widely considered “the best email validation system available.”
For more information, visit www.zerobounce.net.
