Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ZeroBounce : Upgrades Data Center Infrastructure to Boost Email Verification API Speed

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/01/2019 | 06:01am EST

ZeroBounce upgrades its global data center infrastructure by deploying high-availability clusters in the United States. The new data center responds to the growing demand for real-time email verification and is intended to better serve U.S. customers through the Application Programming Interface (API).

The high-availability clusters maximize the capability of the API and improve the response time for any queries coming from the U.S. As a result, ZeroBounce’s global email verification API operates at a higher speed, instantly responding to API calls from any location in the world.

“As our U.S. customer base has grown, we continue to strive for industry-leading performance in our email verification API. All U.S. requests are now automatically directed towards the new server protocols, which increases the speed of the real-time email verification process. ZeroBounce is handling large API requests, and our goal is to offer the fastest response time available. It’s an investment we made to save our customers time and ensure faster results,” says ZeroBounce CEO Liviu Tanase. In addition, these technological measures continue to advance the security and stability of the verification system.

Starting on February 1st, 2019, ZeroBounce introduces the Freemium subscription, a free-for-life account which offers 100 free monthly email validation credits. Also new is the Premium subscription which provides varying pricing, based on monthly credit usage. Furthermore, for customers with larger volume, ZeroBounce recommends their Enterprise Solutions. This plan includes access to higher resources, custom agreements, and dedicated Account and Customer Success managers.

About ZeroBounce

ZeroBounce is an award-winning email validation service dedicated to email bounce detection, email abuse and spam trap detection, email data append and advanced security. With over 2 billion emails validated to date, the company serves 31,500+ businesses in 122+ countries and adds up to 150 new clients every day. Marketers using email lists validated by ZeroBounce report a 98%+ accuracy rate and maintain a good sending reputation. Featured in Entrepreneur magazine and Inc.com, ZeroBounce is widely considered “the best email validation system available.”

For more information, visit www.zerobounce.net.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:50aNEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT : Schedules Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call
BU
06:49aCYBG : IT meltdown at Britain's TSB burdens Spanish parent Sabadell
RE
06:49aMOBILE MINI : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:49aELECTRICALLY POWERED DRIVING PLEASURE IN THE LUXURY PERFORMANCE SEGMENT : the plug-in hybrid models of the new BMW 7 Series.
AQ
06:49aTHOR INDUSTRIES INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement, Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:47aDEUTSCHE BANK : CEO says sees profit increase in 2019 vs 2018
RE
06:47aBAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE PREFERENCE : Three lessons learned - the Santiago E-Prix.
AQ
06:46aEU and UK markets watchdogs agree pacts in case of no deal Brexit
RE
06:46aMERCK : Announces Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Financial Results
BU
06:46aMASONITE INTERNATIONAL : Successfully Completes Expanded $250 Million Asset Based Credit Facility
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : sales outlook falls short after record holiday quarter
2COMMERZBANK : COMMERZBANK : Weak quarter mars Deutsche Bank's return to the black
3GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : GENERAL ELECTRIC : GE Asserts Progress as Ills Persist
4GLENCORE : GLENCORE : 4Q Copper Production Rose
5DEUTSCHE BANK : DEUTSCHE BANK : Posts First Annual Profit in Four Years -- Update

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.