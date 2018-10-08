ZeroStack : Partners With Hitachi Sunway to Deliver Turnkey Cloud Solution in ASEAN Markets

ZeroStack, creators of a self-driving cloud that lets users focus on
their businesses, today announced Hitachi Sunway is bundling the
ZeroStack Intelligent Cloud platform on any x86 servers to offer a
turnkey, secure private cloud solution for demanding customers in ASEAN
markets.
Hitachi Sunway provides consulting and hosted infrastructure for
Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and Product Lifecycle Management
(PLM) solutions; managing and supporting IT infrastructures; and
cloud-enabling IT platforms – including the cyber security elements – in
its fully-compliant and secured data centers.
“Many customers in our region want secure managed web services for
markets like finance and healthcare,” said Cheah Kok Hoong, Group CEO /
Director at Hitachi Sunway. “The ZeroStack platform is engineered for
security, reliability and redundancy, so it’s a perfect foundation for
our secure private cloud offerings.”
ZeroStack’s Intelligent Private Cloud provides advanced analytics with
simplified management to deliver a complete and highly resilient
solution for compliance- and security-conscious enterprises. ZeroStack’s
platform enhances margins for customers like Hitachi Sunway because it
is extremely easy to deploy, configure, and manage.
“We understand that many enterprises are very security-conscious when
selecting hosted service platforms, even to the point where they won’t
share hardware,” said Joel Norton, managing director ZeroStack Asia. “We
make it easy and very cost-effective for MSPs to roll out secure private
cloud services by leveraging AI and machine learning to automate many
operational tasks and deliver ‘click and go’ deployment capabilites.”
About ZeroStack
ZeroStack’s Self-Driving Cloud platform automates cloud infrastructure,
applications, and operations, enabling enterprises and MSPs to focus on
services that accelerate their businesses. With ZeroStack, enterprises
and MSPs simplify operations, reduce costs, and accelerate IT by 10X
over virtualized solutions while maintaining full IT control. ZeroStack
enables multitenant, multi-cloud, and containerized environments with a
future-ready architecture. Founded by senior engineers from VMware, the
company is funded by Formation 8 and Foundation Capital, and is based in
Mountain View, California. For more information, visit http://www.zerostack.com
or follow us on Twitter @ZeroStackInc.
About Hitachi Sunway Information Systems
Hitachi Sunway is a leading ICT Services Integrator in ASEAN
specialising in implementing, supporting and providing consultancy for
Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) & Product Lifecycle Management (PLM)
solutions; managing and supporting IT infrastructures; Cloud-enabling IT
platforms, including the Cyber Security elements in our fully compliant
and secured data centres (DC). Our portfolio is aimed at helping clients
to embrace the acceleration in digitalization that are transforming
businesses. Hitachi Sunway has a proven track record of serving more
than 1,000 clients in the region across various business verticals; from
small to global enterprises as well as public sector and industries such
as manufacturing, financial, construction, education and healthcare.
Hitachi Sunway currently operate in 15 locations across 5 countries
(Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam) and will be
expanding our operations to Myanmar, Cambodia and Laos. For more
information, visit www.hitachi-sunway-is.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181007005031/en/