ZeroStack : Partners With Hitachi Sunway to Deliver Turnkey Cloud Solution in ASEAN Markets

ZeroStack, creators of a self-driving cloud that lets users focus on their businesses, today announced Hitachi Sunway is bundling the ZeroStack Intelligent Cloud platform on any x86 servers to offer a turnkey, secure private cloud solution for demanding customers in ASEAN markets.

Hitachi Sunway provides consulting and hosted infrastructure for Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solutions; managing and supporting IT infrastructures; and cloud-enabling IT platforms – including the cyber security elements – in its fully-compliant and secured data centers.

“Many customers in our region want secure managed web services for markets like finance and healthcare,” said Cheah Kok Hoong, Group CEO / Director at Hitachi Sunway. “The ZeroStack platform is engineered for security, reliability and redundancy, so it’s a perfect foundation for our secure private cloud offerings.”

ZeroStack’s Intelligent Private Cloud provides advanced analytics with simplified management to deliver a complete and highly resilient solution for compliance- and security-conscious enterprises. ZeroStack’s platform enhances margins for customers like Hitachi Sunway because it is extremely easy to deploy, configure, and manage.

“We understand that many enterprises are very security-conscious when selecting hosted service platforms, even to the point where they won’t share hardware,” said Joel Norton, managing director ZeroStack Asia. “We make it easy and very cost-effective for MSPs to roll out secure private cloud services by leveraging AI and machine learning to automate many operational tasks and deliver ‘click and go’ deployment capabilites.”

About ZeroStack

ZeroStack’s Self-Driving Cloud platform automates cloud infrastructure, applications, and operations, enabling enterprises and MSPs to focus on services that accelerate their businesses. With ZeroStack, enterprises and MSPs simplify operations, reduce costs, and accelerate IT by 10X over virtualized solutions while maintaining full IT control. ZeroStack enables multitenant, multi-cloud, and containerized environments with a future-ready architecture. Founded by senior engineers from VMware, the company is funded by Formation 8 and Foundation Capital, and is based in Mountain View, California. For more information, visit http://www.zerostack.com or follow us on Twitter @ZeroStackInc.

About Hitachi Sunway Information Systems

Hitachi Sunway is a leading ICT Services Integrator in ASEAN specialising in implementing, supporting and providing consultancy for Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) & Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solutions; managing and supporting IT infrastructures; Cloud-enabling IT platforms, including the Cyber Security elements in our fully compliant and secured data centres (DC). Our portfolio is aimed at helping clients to embrace the acceleration in digitalization that are transforming businesses. Hitachi Sunway has a proven track record of serving more than 1,000 clients in the region across various business verticals; from small to global enterprises as well as public sector and industries such as manufacturing, financial, construction, education and healthcare. Hitachi Sunway currently operate in 15 locations across 5 countries (Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam) and will be expanding our operations to Myanmar, Cambodia and Laos. For more information, visit www.hitachi-sunway-is.com

