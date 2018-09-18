Log in
ZeroStack : Showcases Self-Driving Cloud Running Jenkins on Lenovo Hyper-Converged Hardware

09/18/2018 | 08:02pm CEST

ZeroStack and Lenovo team up to automate CI/CD pipelines at DevOps World/Jenkins World

ZeroStack, creators of software that automates cloud infrastructure, applications, and operations, today announced that it is joining Lenovo, a global technology leader in driving Intelligent Transformation, to demonstrate automating CI/CD pipelines at the DevOps World/Jenkins World conference in San Francisco from September 16-18. Jenkins will run as an application on ZeroStack’s self-driving cloud platform – a web-managed, fully-integrated hybrid cloud platform – which will be running on Lenovo’s hyper-converged hardware. The demonstrations will be held in the Lenovo booth at the conference.

“Our mission is to deliver a hybrid cloud platform that streamlines and reduces the cost of DevOps while giving our customers a broad range of choices in their platforms,” said Steve Garrison, vice president of marketing & business development at ZeroStack. “By partnering with Lenovo at the DevOps World/Jenkins World conference, we are demonstrating a powerful, turnkey solution for enterprise software development.”

“Our partnership with ZeroStack creates an ideal platform for DevOps environments because it offers simplified, reliable operations and complements our DevOps services and DevOps tools offerings,” said John Majeski, GM software solutions at Lenovo. “Automating CI/CD tools like Jenkins on the ZeroStack cloud platform shows how easy and cost-effective it can be to create a full-featured enterprise DevOps environment.”

About ZeroStack

ZeroStack’s Self-Driving Cloud platform automates cloud infrastructure, applications, and operations, enabling enterprises and MSPs to focus on services that accelerate their businesses. With ZeroStack, enterprises and MSPs simplify operations, reduce costs, and accelerate IT by 10X over virtualized solutions while maintaining full IT control. ZeroStack enables multitenant, multi-cloud, and containerized environments with a future-ready architecture. Founded by senior engineers from VMware, the company is funded by Formation 8 and Foundation Capital, and is based in Mountain View, California. For more information, visit http://www.zerostack.com or follow us on Twitter @ZeroStackInc.


© Business Wire 2018
