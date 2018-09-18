ZeroStack : Showcases Self-Driving Cloud Running Jenkins on Lenovo Hyper-Converged Hardware

ZeroStack, creators of software that automates cloud infrastructure,
applications, and operations, today announced that it is joining Lenovo,
a global technology leader in driving Intelligent Transformation, to
demonstrate automating CI/CD pipelines at the DevOps World/Jenkins World
conference in San Francisco from September 16-18. Jenkins will run as an
application on ZeroStack’s self-driving cloud platform – a web-managed,
fully-integrated hybrid cloud platform – which will be running on
Lenovo’s hyper-converged hardware. The demonstrations will be held in
the Lenovo booth at the conference.
“Our mission is to deliver a hybrid cloud platform that streamlines and
reduces the cost of DevOps while giving our customers a broad range of
choices in their platforms,” said Steve Garrison, vice president of
marketing & business development at ZeroStack. “By partnering with
Lenovo at the DevOps World/Jenkins World conference, we are
demonstrating a powerful, turnkey solution for enterprise software
development.”
“Our partnership with ZeroStack creates an ideal platform for DevOps
environments because it offers simplified, reliable operations and
complements our DevOps services and DevOps tools offerings,” said John
Majeski, GM software solutions at Lenovo. “Automating CI/CD tools like
Jenkins on the ZeroStack cloud platform shows how easy and
cost-effective it can be to create a full-featured enterprise DevOps
environment.”
About ZeroStack
ZeroStack’s Self-Driving Cloud platform automates cloud infrastructure,
applications, and operations, enabling enterprises and MSPs to focus on
services that accelerate their businesses. With ZeroStack, enterprises
and MSPs simplify operations, reduce costs, and accelerate IT by 10X
over virtualized solutions while maintaining full IT control. ZeroStack
enables multitenant, multi-cloud, and containerized environments with a
future-ready architecture. Founded by senior engineers from VMware, the
company is funded by Formation 8 and Foundation Capital, and is based in
Mountain View, California. For more information, visit http://www.zerostack.com
or follow us on Twitter @ZeroStackInc.
