ZeroStack : to Exhibit, Speak at Cloud Expo Asia

ZeroStack, creators of a self-driving cloud that lets users focus on
their businesses, today announced that it is a major participant in the
Cloud Expo Asia conference being held at the Marina Bay Sands Expo and
Convention Centre in Singapore on October 10 and 11.
Joel Norton, ZeroStack’s head of sales for Asia, will be on hand to
discuss the company’s industry-leading on-premises cloud platform at
ZeroStack stand J28 throughout the exhibition, and ZeroStack CTO Ajay
Gulati will speak about “How to Build a Million-Dollar Cloud Business
without Learning How to Build a Cloud” in the DevOps, Containers, and
Open Cloud Architecture Theater on October 10 at 2:40 PM.
“MSPs need cloud-based services to build revenues and margins, but they
don’t have the resources to spend months building a cloud platform,”
said Gulati. “Our Intelligent Private Cloud platform can be deployed in
less than 30 minutes and enables MSPs to deliver high-value services
like GPU-as-a-service and Big Data-as-a-service in minutes instead of
weeks or months.”
About ZeroStack
ZeroStack’s Self-Driving Cloud platform automates cloud infrastructure,
applications, and operations, enabling enterprises and MSPs to focus on
services that accelerate their businesses. With ZeroStack, enterprises
and MSPs simplify operations, reduce costs, and accelerate IT by 10X
over virtualized solutions while maintaining full IT control. ZeroStack
enables multitenant, multi-cloud, and containerized environments with a
future-ready architecture. Founded by senior engineers from VMware, the
company is funded by Formation 8 and Foundation Capital, and is based in
Mountain View, California. For more information, visit http://www.zerostack.com
or follow us on Twitter @ZeroStackInc.
