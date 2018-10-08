ZeroStack : to Exhibit, Speak at Cloud Expo Asia

ZeroStack CTO Ajay Gulati to speak about how MSPs can profitably deliver cloud services

ZeroStack, creators of a self-driving cloud that lets users focus on their businesses, today announced that it is a major participant in the Cloud Expo Asia conference being held at the Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre in Singapore on October 10 and 11.

Joel Norton, ZeroStack’s head of sales for Asia, will be on hand to discuss the company’s industry-leading on-premises cloud platform at ZeroStack stand J28 throughout the exhibition, and ZeroStack CTO Ajay Gulati will speak about “How to Build a Million-Dollar Cloud Business without Learning How to Build a Cloud” in the DevOps, Containers, and Open Cloud Architecture Theater on October 10 at 2:40 PM.

“MSPs need cloud-based services to build revenues and margins, but they don’t have the resources to spend months building a cloud platform,” said Gulati. “Our Intelligent Private Cloud platform can be deployed in less than 30 minutes and enables MSPs to deliver high-value services like GPU-as-a-service and Big Data-as-a-service in minutes instead of weeks or months.”

About ZeroStack

ZeroStack’s Self-Driving Cloud platform automates cloud infrastructure, applications, and operations, enabling enterprises and MSPs to focus on services that accelerate their businesses. With ZeroStack, enterprises and MSPs simplify operations, reduce costs, and accelerate IT by 10X over virtualized solutions while maintaining full IT control. ZeroStack enables multitenant, multi-cloud, and containerized environments with a future-ready architecture. Founded by senior engineers from VMware, the company is funded by Formation 8 and Foundation Capital, and is based in Mountain View, California. For more information, visit http://www.zerostack.com or follow us on Twitter @ZeroStackInc.

