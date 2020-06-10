Zerto : to Transform Global Data Protection Market by Offering Continuous Data Protection to All Application Tiers

Delivering on customers’ need for always-on business, continuous journaling eliminates the need for legacy snapshot-based backup solutions

Zerto, an industry leader for IT resilience, today at ZertoCON announced its plans to transform the global data protection market by opening up the benefits of its continuous data protection (CDP) through a single platform to all application tiers. Built to address customers’ need for always-on business, Zerto’s software-only IT Resilience Platform will provide best-in-class, cost-effective resilience for all applications across mission-critical, back office, and test/dev use cases. This will ensure low RPOs and RTOs without compromising on cost or application performance.

“Enterprises require data protection strategies and cost optimization models tailored to their unique needs,” commented Gil Levonai, CMO and senior vice president of product, Zerto. “Historically, top-tier, customer-facing applications would be protected with multiple data protection and disaster recovery solutions while lower-tier applications would be protected with high RPO backups only, or not protected at all. Zerto is leveling the playing field by applying its CDP technology to each of these important applications, transforming the backup market.”

Decoupling operational recovery from backup, Zerto leverages continuous journaling to eliminate the need for snapshot-based backup solutions. For decades, organizations have relied on backup technology to help solve every day, routine disruptions that require the quick restore of recent files, folders, or VMs. With Zerto’s market-leading journaling technology, these “operational recovery” use cases benefit from unmatched granularity, RPOs, and speed-of-recovery.

Innovative Capabilities Will Protect All Application Tiers

Zerto continues to innovate within its IT Resilience Platform, with new capabilities in forthcoming releases including:

- Mix and Match Architectures will allow total flexibility for a business to apply the right protection policies and cost structures to the right applications—whether on-premises, in the cloud, or next-gen—without compromising RPOs and RTOs for operational recovery. The flexibility of a software-only architecture, one-to-many replication, local and remote journaling, long-term repositories, and both short-term and long-term retention policies will give companies the flexibility to meet business service level agreements and cost constraints.

- In-Cloud Data Protection and Disaster Recovery enables protection of applications across regions and zones for true cloud-native resilience, whether in AWS, Google Cloud Platform (GCP), or Microsoft Azure. Zerto will extend its platform to offer unparalleled simplicity and orchestration across all use cases, whether recent data restores due to user error or disaster recovery from an infrastructure outage, for both cloud-first businesses and businesses just starting their cloud journey.

- Optimized Tiering to Cloud utilizing native cloud object storage for long-term retention offers both cost and recovery speed benefits. Zerto will offer native support for efficient, cost-effective public cloud storage as a long-term retention target with built-in data reduction technology.

- New Workflows simplify file or VM restores back to production from a local or remote journal, enabling maximum flexibility.

- Automated Data Protection with policy-driven management, allows IT to simplify operations and reduce overhead using VM auto-protection and Zerto’s data-rich, API-first analytics platform.

- Additional Features include added encryption and security, automatic VRA lifecycle management for maintenance, features for our managed service providers, new Zerto Analytics functionality, an improved licensing mechanism, and many more.

Accelerating Business Resilience and Digital Transformation

“By deploying Zerto’s single IT Resilience Platform for all applications, IT departments can ensure business resilience and focus on their digital transformation initiatives,” added Levonai. “This transformation of people and processes ensures that IT resilience is seamless, automated, and consistently repeatable, enabling the business to move fast, be agile, disrupt the market, and never themselves be disrupted.”

Zerto’s cost optimization across tiers lowers TCO by providing businesses flexible architectures, SLA policies, and storage choices. It also offers huge IT efficiencies by reducing time-to-recovery and hours wasted on restoring out-of-date data from backups. The software-only platform is hardware and storage agnostic, enabling maximum flexibility to allow enterprises to choose the right infrastructure for their business without any constraints.

This flexibility allows IT departments to eliminate multiple tools and tedious manual processes to better align IT resources, while end-to-end data protection minimizes data loss and downtime with unbeatable RPOs and RTOs.





