Zeta : Secures Series C Investment from Sodexo Benefits and Rewards at $300 Million Valuation

Company will use funds to fuel the rapid global expansion of its cloud banking platform and enterprise payments solutions across the US & UK and other markets this year

Zeta, a global fintech company revolutionizing the digital banking and enterprise payments space, today announced that it has secured a series C investment from Sodexo Benefits and Rewards Services (BRS) at a valuation of $300 million. With this investment, Sodexo BRS will have a minority stake in the company. With this new capital, Zeta will look at expanding its business in the United States, United Kingdom, Europe and Southeast Asia.

Zeta provides its platform to companies and banks in Asia and Latin America. Zeta’s product portfolio includes -

A full stack cloud native neo-banking platform for issuance of credit, debit and prepaid products that enable legacy banks and new age fintech institutions to launch retail and corporate fintech products

An enterprise payments solutions stack comprising of TnE cards, P-cards, expense management, salary disbursement and more

“Fintech has gone through a significant transformation in the past couple of years, as consumers demand more control and a decentralized banking experience,” said Bhavin Turakhia, co-founder and CEO of Zeta. “Zeta continues to be ahead of this curve, with the ultimate goal of making payments invisible and seamless for customers. Today’s banking and fintech ecosystem requires cloud-native, privacy-aware, inherently secure, API first banking and payment solutions. The United States will be one of the most important markets for us, and we have already started hiring a senior leadership team who will drive the business in the country. We will be expanding our operations in over 15 countries in the next two years.”

Until now, Zeta has been funded by co-founders Bhavin Turakhia and Ramki Gaddipati. Avendus Capital was the exclusive financial advisor to Zeta in the entire investment process.

“At Zeta, we have been creating a robust platform over the last five years to solve for use cases that could not be addressed through legacy approaches,” said Ramki Gaddipati, CTO and co-founder of Zeta. “The platform enables the creation of tailor-made consumer experiences and scales to billions of transactions per day. Zeta’s growth over the last four years is a testament to the capabilities the platform could deliver and the scale of the opportunity at hand.”

“Sodexo has been a strategic partner of Zeta since 2017,” said Aurelien Sonet, CEO of Sodexo BRS. “This investment will enable the Sodexo group to benefit from Zeta’s seamless payment experience and offer a comprehensive suite of solutions to our consumers. Zeta and Sodexo are already working together on deploying Zeta’s platform across several Sodexo subsidiaries across different regions.”

About Zeta

Co-founded by Bhavin Turakhia (CEO) and Ramki Gaddipati (CTO), Zeta® is in the business of providing (1) a full stack cloud native neo-banking platform for issuance of credit, debit and prepaid products that enable legacy banks and new age fintech institutions to launch engaging retail and corporate products, and (2) Enterprise Payments solutions comprising of a travel & entertainment solution, P-cards, expense management, salary disbursement and more. It currently provides its platform and products to corporates in India, Asia and LATAM. Zeta’s products are used by 5+ banks and fintech issuers, 14k corporates and over 2 million users. Zeta is a SOC 2, ISO 27001, ISO 9008, PCI DSS certified company. Zeta has over 450 employees and clocks over 1 million transactions per day.

