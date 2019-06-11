Zettaset : Announces XCrypt Virtual Key Manager and Data Encryption Solutions for VMware Cloud on AWS

XCrypt Virtual Key Manager and Data Encryption Solutions provides customers with high performance data protection and compliance

Zettaset, a leading provider of software-defined encryption solutions, today announced XCrypt Virtual Key Manager and Data Encryption Solutions is available to customers of VMware Cloud™ on AWS. VMware Cloud on AWS brings together VMware’s enterprise-class Software-Defined Data Center (SDDC) software and elastic, bare-metal infrastructure from Amazon Web Services (AWS) to give organizations consistent operating model and application mobility for private and public cloud. XCrypt Virtual Key Manager and Data Encryption Solutions delivers enterprise-class, software-based encryption key and policy management to customers of VMware Cloud on AWS.

Zettaset’s software-only approach to encryption simplifies deployment and eliminates the need for proprietary appliances, making it ideal for virtual and cloud environments such as VMware Cloud on AWS. Zettaset’s Virtual Key Manager and Data Encryption Solutions enable customers to manage VMware encryption keys and further secure their VMware deployments with enhanced partition, volume and S3 Object encryption. Zettaset’s virtual solutions allow for on-demand encryption policy to be defined centrally, disbursed globally and enforced locally throughout VMware on-premise and cloud SDDC environments.

“By using Zettaset XCrypt Virtual Key Manager and Data Encryption Solutions on VMware Cloud on AWS—with VMware Cloud on AWS 8.4—organizations can seamlessly manage VMware native encryption keys and policies, while benefiting from Zettaset’s solutions that support the entire encryption lifecycle,” said Jim Vogt, President and CEO, Zettaset. “Zettaset’s high-performance, transparent software-defined encryption helps enterprises automate policy management and control access to business-critical encryption keys, allowing for seamless end-to-end data protection throughout VMware environments deployed on-premise or in the cloud.”

VMware Cloud on AWS technology partners enable customers to deploy the same proven solutions seamlessly in both the public and private cloud. VMware simplifies the deployment and eliminates the need for partners to refactor solutions for VMware Cloud on AWS. If a partner solution works on-premises in a VMware vSphere® environment, it will easily support VMware Cloud on AWS. VMware technology partners complement and enhance native VMware Cloud on AWS service and enable customers to realize new capabilities.

“VMware Cloud on AWS provides customers a seamlessly integrated hybrid cloud offering that gives customers the SDDC experience from the leader in private cloud, running on the leading public cloud provider, AWS,” said Kristen Edwards, director, Technology Alliance Partner Program, VMware. “Solutions such as Zettaset XCrypt Virtual Key Manager and Data Encryption Solutions enable IT teams to reduce cost, increase efficiency, and create operational consistency across cloud environments. We’re excited to work with partners such as Zettaset to enhance native VMware Cloud on AWS capabilities and empower customers with flexibility and choice in solutions that can drive business value.”

About VMware Cloud on AWS

Delivered, sold and supported by VMware and its channel partners as an on-demand service, and running on elastic, bare-metal AWS infrastructure, VMware Cloud on AWS is powered by VMware Cloud Foundation™, the unified SDDC platform that integrates vSphere, VMware vSAN™ and VMware NSX® virtualization technologies. With the same architecture and operational experience on-premises and in the cloud, IT teams can quickly derive business value from use of the AWS and VMware hybrid cloud experience. For more information on the VMware Cloud on AWS partner ecosystem, visit: http://cloud.vmware.com/vmc-aws

Zettaset‘s product information, collateral and other assets are listed within the online VMware Solution Exchange at https://marketplace.vmware.com/vsx/solutions/xcrypt-virtual-key-manager-and-data-encryption-solutions-on-vmware-cloud-on-aws-8-4?ref=search. The VMware Solution Exchange is an online marketplace where VMware partners and developers can publish rich marketing content and downloadable software for our customers.

About Zettaset

Zettaset is a software-defined encryption solution that can be transparently deployed across all physical and virtual enterprise environments. Unlike traditional solutions that are appliance-based, Zettaset is a cost-effective, software-only solution that is easy to deploy, does not impact performance, and scales with your business from on premise to the cloud. Learn more at zettaset.com.

Zettaset, XCrypt Virtual Enterprise Key Manager, and XCrypt Virtual Hardware Security Module are registered trademarks or trademarks of Zettaset, Inc. in the United States and other jurisdictions. All other marks and names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective companies.

VMware, VMware Cloud, vSphere, Cloud Foundation, vSAN, and NSX are registered trademarks or trademarks of VMware, Inc. in the United States and other jurisdictions.

