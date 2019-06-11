Zettaset : Announces XCrypt Virtual Key Manager and Data Encryption Solutions for VMware Cloud on AWS

Zettaset,
a leading provider of software-defined encryption solutions, today
announced XCrypt Virtual Key Manager and Data Encryption Solutions is
available to customers of VMware Cloud™ on AWS. VMware Cloud on AWS
brings together VMware’s enterprise-class Software-Defined Data Center
(SDDC) software and elastic, bare-metal infrastructure from Amazon Web
Services (AWS) to give organizations consistent operating model and
application mobility for private and public cloud. XCrypt Virtual Key
Manager and Data Encryption Solutions delivers enterprise-class,
software-based encryption key and policy management to customers of
VMware Cloud on AWS.
Zettaset’s software-only approach to encryption simplifies deployment
and eliminates the need for proprietary appliances, making it ideal for
virtual and cloud environments such as VMware Cloud on AWS. Zettaset’s
Virtual Key Manager and Data Encryption Solutions enable customers to
manage VMware encryption keys and further secure their VMware
deployments with enhanced partition, volume and S3 Object encryption.
Zettaset’s virtual solutions allow for on-demand encryption policy to be
defined centrally, disbursed globally and enforced locally throughout
VMware on-premise and cloud SDDC environments.
“By using Zettaset XCrypt Virtual Key Manager and Data Encryption
Solutions on VMware Cloud on AWS—with VMware Cloud on AWS
8.4—organizations can seamlessly manage VMware native encryption keys
and policies, while benefiting from Zettaset’s solutions that support
the entire encryption lifecycle,” said Jim Vogt, President and CEO,
Zettaset. “Zettaset’s high-performance, transparent software-defined
encryption helps enterprises automate policy management and control
access to business-critical encryption keys, allowing for seamless
end-to-end data protection throughout VMware environments deployed
on-premise or in the cloud.”
VMware Cloud on AWS technology partners enable customers to deploy the
same proven solutions seamlessly in both the public and private cloud.
VMware simplifies the deployment and eliminates the need for partners to
refactor solutions for VMware Cloud on AWS. If a partner solution works
on-premises in a VMware vSphere® environment, it will easily support
VMware Cloud on AWS. VMware technology partners complement and enhance
native VMware Cloud on AWS service and enable customers to realize new
capabilities.
“VMware Cloud on AWS provides customers a seamlessly integrated hybrid
cloud offering that gives customers the SDDC experience from the leader
in private cloud, running on the leading public cloud provider, AWS,”
said Kristen Edwards, director, Technology Alliance Partner Program,
VMware. “Solutions such as Zettaset XCrypt Virtual Key Manager
and Data Encryption Solutions enable IT teams to reduce cost, increase
efficiency, and create operational consistency across cloud
environments. We’re excited to work with partners such as Zettaset to
enhance native VMware Cloud on AWS capabilities and empower customers
with flexibility and choice in solutions that can drive business value.”
About VMware Cloud on AWS
Delivered, sold and supported by
VMware and its channel partners as an on-demand service, and running on
elastic, bare-metal AWS infrastructure, VMware Cloud on AWS is powered
by VMware Cloud Foundation™, the unified SDDC platform that integrates
vSphere, VMware vSAN™ and VMware NSX® virtualization technologies. With
the same architecture and operational experience on-premises and in the
cloud, IT teams can quickly derive business value from use of the AWS
and VMware hybrid cloud experience. For more information on the VMware
Cloud on AWS partner ecosystem, visit: http://cloud.vmware.com/vmc-aws
Zettaset‘s product information, collateral and other assets are listed
within the online VMware Solution Exchange at https://marketplace.vmware.com/vsx/solutions/xcrypt-virtual-key-manager-and-data-encryption-solutions-on-vmware-cloud-on-aws-8-4?ref=search.
The VMware Solution Exchange is an online marketplace where VMware
partners and developers can publish rich marketing content and
downloadable software for our customers.
About Zettaset
Zettaset is a software-defined encryption
solution that can be transparently deployed across all physical and
virtual enterprise environments. Unlike traditional solutions that are
appliance-based, Zettaset is a cost-effective, software-only solution
that is easy to deploy, does not impact performance, and scales with
your business from on premise to the cloud. Learn more at zettaset.com.
Zettaset, XCrypt Virtual Enterprise Key Manager, and XCrypt Virtual
Hardware Security Module are registered trademarks or trademarks of
Zettaset, Inc. in the United States and other jurisdictions. All other
marks and names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective
companies.
VMware, VMware Cloud, vSphere, Cloud Foundation, vSAN, and NSX are
registered trademarks or trademarks of VMware, Inc. in the United States
and other jurisdictions.
