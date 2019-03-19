Zettaset : XCrypt Virtual Enterprise Key Manager and Data Encryption Solutions Achieve VMware Ready™ Status

Zettaset,
a leading provider of software-defined encryption solutions, today
announced that its XCrypt Virtual Enterprise Key Manager and Data
Encryption Solutions have achieved VMware Ready™ status. This
designation indicates that after a detailed validation process,
Zettaset’s XCrypt Virtual Enterprise Key Manager and Data Encryption
Solutions have achieved VMware’s highest level of endorsement and are
supported on VMware vSphere 6.7 and vSAN 6.5 and 6.7 for production
environments.
“We are pleased that Zettaset XCrypt Virtual Enterprise Key Manager and
Data Encryption Solutions qualify for the VMware Ready logo, signifying
to customers that it has met specific VMware interoperability standards
and works effectively with VMware cloud infrastructure. This signifies
to customers that XCrypt Virtual Enterprise Key Manager and Data
Encryption Solutions can be deployed in production environments with
confidence and can speed time to value within customer environments,”
said Kristen Edwards, director, Technology Alliance Partner Program,
VMware.
“By using Zettaset’s XCrypt Virtual Enterprise Key Manager and Data
Encryption Solutions, organizations can seamlessly manage VMware native
encryption keys and policies via a software-based solution that supports
the full encryption lifecycle while delivering high levels of data
security,” said Jim Vogt, President and CEO, Zettaset. “Zettaset’s
KMIP-compatible key manager bolsters the ability of enterprises to
automate policy management and control access to business-critical
encryption keys so data is protected in even the most complex and agile
environments.”
The VMware Ready program is a co-branding benefit of the Technology
Alliance Partner (TAP) program that makes it easy for customers to
identify partner products certified to work with VMware cloud
infrastructure. Customers can use these products and solutions to lower
project risks and realize cost savings over custom built solutions. With
thousands of members worldwide, the VMware TAP program includes
best-of-breed technology partners with the shared commitment to bring
the best expertise and business solution for each unique customer need.
Zettaset XCrypt Virtual Enterprise Key Manager and Data Encryption
Solutions can be found within the online VMware Solution Exchange (VSX)
at https://marketplace.vmware.com/vsx/solutions/xcrypt-virtual-enterprise-key-manager-8-4.
The VMware Solution Exchange is an online marketplace where VMware
partners and developers can publish rich marketing content and
downloadable software for our customers.
About Zettaset
Zettaset is a software-defined encryption
solution that can be transparently deployed across all physical and
virtual enterprise environments. Unlike traditional solutions that are
appliance-based, Zettaset is a cost-effective, software-only solution
that is easy to deploy, does not impact performance, and scales with
your business from on premise to the cloud. Learn more at zettaset.com.
About XCrypt Virtual Enterprise Key Manager and Data
Encryption Solutions
Zettaset's software-based encryption key
management and data encryption solutions include XCrypt Full Disk that
provides partition- and volume-level disk encryption, XCrypt Archive,
providing secure archival and restore capabilities, XCrypt Object, an
object-based encryption product for Amazon Web Services S3, as well as a
virtual key manager and virtual hardware security module. Zettaset’s key
manager and data encryption solutions enable organizations to secure
data across physical, virtual, and cloud instances, without the
complexity of many other available encryption systems.
Zettaset, XCrypt Virtual Enterprise Key Manager, and XCrypt Virtual
Hardware Security Module are registered trademarks or trademarks of
Zettaset, Inc. in the United States and other jurisdictions. All other
marks and names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective
companies.
VMware, vSphere 6.7 and vSAN 6.5 and 6.7 and VMware Ready are registered
trademarks or trademarks of VMware, Inc. in the United States and other
jurisdictions. All other marks and names mentioned herein may be
trademarks of their respective companies.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190319005172/en/