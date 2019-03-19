Log in
Zettaset : XCrypt Virtual Enterprise Key Manager and Data Encryption Solutions Achieve VMware Ready™ Status

03/19/2019 | 11:31am EDT

Zettaset, a leading provider of software-defined encryption solutions, today announced that its XCrypt Virtual Enterprise Key Manager and Data Encryption Solutions have achieved VMware Ready™ status. This designation indicates that after a detailed validation process, Zettaset’s XCrypt Virtual Enterprise Key Manager and Data Encryption Solutions have achieved VMware’s highest level of endorsement and are supported on VMware vSphere 6.7 and vSAN 6.5 and 6.7 for production environments.

“We are pleased that Zettaset XCrypt Virtual Enterprise Key Manager and Data Encryption Solutions qualify for the VMware Ready logo, signifying to customers that it has met specific VMware interoperability standards and works effectively with VMware cloud infrastructure. This signifies to customers that XCrypt Virtual Enterprise Key Manager and Data Encryption Solutions can be deployed in production environments with confidence and can speed time to value within customer environments,” said Kristen Edwards, director, Technology Alliance Partner Program, VMware.

“By using Zettaset’s XCrypt Virtual Enterprise Key Manager and Data Encryption Solutions, organizations can seamlessly manage VMware native encryption keys and policies via a software-based solution that supports the full encryption lifecycle while delivering high levels of data security,” said Jim Vogt, President and CEO, Zettaset. “Zettaset’s KMIP-compatible key manager bolsters the ability of enterprises to automate policy management and control access to business-critical encryption keys so data is protected in even the most complex and agile environments.”

The VMware Ready program is a co-branding benefit of the Technology Alliance Partner (TAP) program that makes it easy for customers to identify partner products certified to work with VMware cloud infrastructure. Customers can use these products and solutions to lower project risks and realize cost savings over custom built solutions. With thousands of members worldwide, the VMware TAP program includes best-of-breed technology partners with the shared commitment to bring the best expertise and business solution for each unique customer need.

Zettaset XCrypt Virtual Enterprise Key Manager and Data Encryption Solutions can be found within the online VMware Solution Exchange (VSX) at https://marketplace.vmware.com/vsx/solutions/xcrypt-virtual-enterprise-key-manager-8-4. The VMware Solution Exchange is an online marketplace where VMware partners and developers can publish rich marketing content and downloadable software for our customers.

About Zettaset
Zettaset is a software-defined encryption solution that can be transparently deployed across all physical and virtual enterprise environments. Unlike traditional solutions that are appliance-based, Zettaset is a cost-effective, software-only solution that is easy to deploy, does not impact performance, and scales with your business from on premise to the cloud. Learn more at zettaset.com.

About XCrypt Virtual Enterprise Key Manager and Data Encryption Solutions
Zettaset's software-based encryption key management and data encryption solutions include XCrypt Full Disk that provides partition- and volume-level disk encryption, XCrypt Archive, providing secure archival and restore capabilities, XCrypt Object, an object-based encryption product for Amazon Web Services S3, as well as a virtual key manager and virtual hardware security module. Zettaset’s key manager and data encryption solutions enable organizations to secure data across physical, virtual, and cloud instances, without the complexity of many other available encryption systems.

Zettaset, XCrypt Virtual Enterprise Key Manager, and XCrypt Virtual Hardware Security Module are registered trademarks or trademarks of Zettaset, Inc. in the United States and other jurisdictions. All other marks and names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective companies.

VMware, vSphere 6.7 and vSAN 6.5 and 6.7 and VMware Ready are registered trademarks or trademarks of VMware, Inc. in the United States and other jurisdictions. All other marks and names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective companies.


© Business Wire 2019
