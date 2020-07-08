Zeus Industrial Products, Inc. : Announces Steve Peterson as President and CEO

Former CEO John Winarchick Retires after 31 Years at Zeus

ORANGEBURG, S.C., July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Frank P. Tourville, Sr., Founder and Chairman of the Board of Zeus Industrial Products, Inc. announced on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 that Steve Peterson, President of Zeus, assumed the role of Chief Executive Officer. This organizational change comes with the recent retirement of former CEO, John Winarchick, who dedicated over 30 years of service to the company.

Peterson, who joined Zeus in 2017, previously held the position of Senior Vice President of Global Sales and Marketing. Before joining Zeus, Peterson held global leadership positions with TE Connectivity, Samsung Electronics, and General Electric. During that time, he assumed roles of increasing responsibility in sales, marketing, product management, supply chain management, and executive management.

As President and CEO of Zeus, Peterson will continue to play an instrumental role in leading the company forward by focusing on developing powerful growth strategies and providing ongoing value to customers, team members, and the surrounding communities. His invaluable contributions have already helped to shape the company Zeus is today.

"Steve Peterson has shown the true measure of a leader in unprecedented times of difficulty. His charisma, resilience, dedication, and vast industry knowledge are huge assets to Zeus. Steve is committed to leading the company forward and providing exceptional value to our customers, and I am confident that he will excel in the pursuit of leading Zeus to become the prevailing global leader in polymer solutions." – Frank P. Tourville, Sr., Founder and Chairman of the Board, Zeus Industrial Products, Inc.

"I am truly honored by Mr. Tourville and the Tourville family's confidence in me. These are challenging times and I look forward to ensuring that Zeus emerges as a stronger and more resilient company. We have a bright future ahead of us, and I look forward to expanding the growth momentum Zeus has enjoyed since its inception." – Steve Peterson, President & CEO, Zeus Industrial Products, Inc.

Steve Peterson was named President and CEO of Zeus Industrial Products, Inc., effective July 1, 2020 .

Peterson's vast experience encompasses sales, marketing, product management, supply chain management, and executive management.

ABOUT ZEUS INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTS, INC.

Zeus Industrial Products, Inc. is headquartered in Orangeburg, SC, USA. Its core business is the development and precision extrusion of advanced polymeric materials. The company employs over 1,700 people worldwide with manufacturing and sales facilities in Aiken, Columbia, Gaston, and Orangeburg, South Carolina; Branchburg, New Jersey; Chattanooga, Tennessee; Guangzhou, China; and Letterkenny, Ireland. Zeus products and services serve companies in the medical, automotive, aerospace, fiber optics, energy, and fluid management markets. For more information, visit www.zeusinc.com.

