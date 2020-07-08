Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Zeus Industrial Products, Inc. : Announces Steve Peterson as President and CEO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/08/2020 | 08:01am EDT

Former CEO John Winarchick Retires after 31 Years at Zeus

ORANGEBURG, S.C., July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Frank P. Tourville, Sr., Founder and Chairman of the Board of Zeus Industrial Products, Inc. announced on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 that Steve Peterson, President of Zeus, assumed the role of Chief Executive Officer. This organizational change comes with the recent retirement of former CEO, John Winarchick, who dedicated over 30 years of service to the company.

Peterson, who joined Zeus in 2017, previously held the position of Senior Vice President of Global Sales and Marketing. Before joining Zeus, Peterson held global leadership positions with TE Connectivity, Samsung Electronics, and General Electric. During that time, he assumed roles of increasing responsibility in sales, marketing, product management, supply chain management, and executive management.

As President and CEO of Zeus, Peterson will continue to play an instrumental role in leading the company forward by focusing on developing powerful growth strategies and providing ongoing value to customers, team members, and the surrounding communities. His invaluable contributions have already helped to shape the company Zeus is today.

COMMENTS

"Steve Peterson has shown the true measure of a leader in unprecedented times of difficulty. His charisma, resilience, dedication, and vast industry knowledge are huge assets to Zeus. Steve is committed to leading the company forward and providing exceptional value to our customers, and I am confident that he will excel in the pursuit of leading Zeus to become the prevailing global leader in polymer solutions." Frank P. Tourville, Sr., Founder and Chairman of the Board, Zeus Industrial Products, Inc.

"I am truly honored by Mr. Tourville and the Tourville family's confidence in me. These are challenging times and I look forward to ensuring that Zeus emerges as a stronger and more resilient company. We have a bright future ahead of us, and I look forward to expanding the growth momentum Zeus has enjoyed since its inception." Steve Peterson, President & CEO, Zeus Industrial Products, Inc.

QUICK FACTS

  • Steve Peterson was named President and CEO of Zeus Industrial Products, Inc., effective July 1, 2020.
  • Peterson joined Zeus in January 2017 as Senior Vice President of Global Sales and Marketing. He was promoted to President in May 2018.
  • Previously, Peterson held global leadership positions with TE Connectivity, Samsung Electronics, and General Electric.
  • Peterson's vast experience encompasses sales, marketing, product management, supply chain management, and executive management.

RESOURCES

Zeus Industrial Products: Learn more about the company and its products on the Zeus website; or call toll-free 1-800-526-3842 or +1-803-268-9500 outside the U.S.

ABOUT ZEUS INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTS, INC.

Zeus Industrial Products, Inc. is headquartered in Orangeburg, SC, USA. Its core business is the development and precision extrusion of advanced polymeric materials. The company employs over 1,700 people worldwide with manufacturing and sales facilities in Aiken, Columbia, Gaston, and Orangeburg, South Carolina; Branchburg, New Jersey; Chattanooga, Tennessee; Guangzhou, China; and Letterkenny, Ireland. Zeus products and services serve companies in the medical, automotive, aerospace, fiber optics, energy, and fluid management markets. For more information, visit www.zeusinc.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zeus-industrial-products-inc-announces-steve-peterson-as-president-and-ceo-301089486.html

SOURCE Zeus Industrial Products, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
08:14aNATIONAL GENERAL : Allstate acquires National General for $4 billion in cash
AQ
08:14aGEO Group Investors With Losses Greater Than $50,000 Encouraged To Contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.
GL
08:14aSystematic Sampling at Novo's Egina Mining Lease Yields Positive ‘MAK' Gold Results
GL
08:11aFORESCOUT TECHNOLOGIES, INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:09aWALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE : dives into primary care with clinic expansion
AQ
08:09aPER AARSLEFF A/S : Change in Aarsleff's Executive Management
AQ
08:09aUPWARD FARMS : Announces Rebrand from Seed & Roe and Plans to Open a New Headquarter Farm in Brooklyn, N.Y.
PR
08:09aBITGLASS 2020 BYOD REPORT : Increased Remote Work Drives BYOD, but Security is Not Keeping Pace
BU
08:09aEncore Drive-In Nights Launches With All New Performance by Blake Shelton With Very Special Guests Gwen Stefani & Trace Adkins Airing at Drive-In Theaters Across North America
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group