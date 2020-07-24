Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Zhang Investor Law Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Chembio Diagnostics, Inc.- CEMI

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/24/2020 | 11:24am EDT

NEW YORK, July 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zhang Investor Law announces a class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who bought shares of Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEMI) between March 12, 2020 and June 16, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for investors under the federal securities laws.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than August 17, 2020.  A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. 

To join the class action, http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=chembio-diagnostics-inc&id=2296  call Sophie Zhang, Esq. toll-free at 800-991-3756 or email info@zhanginvestorlaw.com for information on the class action.

如果您想加入这个集体诉讼案，请在这里提交您的信息。http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=chembio-diagnostics-inc&id=2296.

According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period defendants misrepresented that the Company’s Dual Path Platform (“DPP”) COVID-19 serological point-of-care test for the detection of IgM and IgG antibodies aided in determining current or past exposure to the COVID-19 virus, that its test provided high sensitivity and specificity, and that it was 100% accurate. The Complaint further alleges that on May 11, 2020, defendants took advantage of Chembio’s inflated stock price, closing a public offering of approximately 2.6 million shares of Chembio stock at $11.75 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $30.8 million. Then, on June 16, 2020, after the market closed, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued a press release disclosing that it had revoked the Company’s Emergency Use Authorization for the Company’s DPP COVID-19 Igm/IgG System “due to performance concerns with the accuracy of the test” and because “data submitted by Chembio as well as an independent evaluation of the Chembio test at NCI showed that this test generates a higher than expected rate of false results and higher than that reflected in the authorized labeling for the device.” The complaint alleges, as a result of disclosure by the FDA letter Chembio shares declined precipitously.  

Zhang Investor Law represents investors worldwide.  Attorney Advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Zhang Investor Law P.C.
99 Wall Street, Suite 232
New York, New York 10005
info@zhanginvestorlaw.com
tel: (800) 991-3756

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
11:41aKBC ANCORA : Transparency Notification by DWS Investment GmbH
AQ
11:41aMark Whiteley & Associates And S. Oliver & Associates Form Whiteley Oliver, LLC, A Premier Engineering, Surveying And Mapping Business
PR
11:41aAM BEST : Affirms Issue Credit Rating of Weston2038 LLC's Credit-Linked Note
BU
11:40aTEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES IN : TX MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
11:40aVODAFONE : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating
MD
11:39aNESTLE : Gets a Buy rating from Baader Bank
MD
11:38aWEEDMD : Appoints Canadian Entrepreneur Bruce Croxon to Board of Directors and Reports Results of AGM
AQ
11:38aUNILEVER NV : UBS maintains a Sell rating
MD
11:38aCEMENTOS PACASMAYO S.A.A. : Announces Consolidated Results for Second Quarter 2020
BU
11:37aSIEMENS HEALTHINEERS : UBS reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1GOLD : Global shares retreat globally on U.S.-China tensions, gold soars
2MODERNA, INC. : Moderna loses challenge to Arbutus patent on vaccine technology
3EQUINOR ASA : Equinor beats earnings forecasts as refinery and trading shines
4AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : has agreed with the governments of France and Spain to make amendments to the A350 Repaya..
5INTEL CORPORATION : INTEL : Shares Down After 7nm Chip Delay; 2Q Earnings, Revenue Beat

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group