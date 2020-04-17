Zhang Investor Law Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Gossamer Bio, Inc. – GOSS

NEW YORK, April 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zhang Investor Law announces a class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who bought shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOSS) (i) pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s initial public offering in February 2019 (the “IPO” or “Offering”); and/or (ii) between February 8, 2019 and December 13, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”).



According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period the materials supporting the Offering, and certain of Gossamer’s post-IPO public filings, may have misled investors or otherwise omitted material facts relevant to Gossamer’s GB001 drug and its related clinical trials and studies. Then, on December 16, 2019, Novartis announced that it was terminating the development of its DP2 antagonist for asthma after it failed a pair of phase 3 clinical trials. As a result, Gossamer’s common stock dropped by approximately 37% in one day. The stock has continued to plummet, and is presently trading around $10.00 per share. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class has not been certified. You may retain counsel of your choice. You may take no action at this time and be an absent class member. Your ability to obtain a recovery is not dependent upon being a lead plaintiff.

