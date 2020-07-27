Log in
Zhang Investor Law Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. – KNDI

07/27/2020 | 09:33am EDT

NEW YORK, July 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zhang Investor Law announces a class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who bought shares of Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: KNDI) between June 10, 2015 and March 13, 2017, inclusive (the “Class Period”).  The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for investors under the federal securities laws.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than August 10, 2020.  A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. 

To join the class action, http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=kandi-technologies-group-inc&id=2310 call Sophie Zhang, Esq. toll-free at 800-991-3756 or email info@zhanginvestorlaw.com for information on the class action.

如果您想加入这个集体诉讼案，请在这里提交您的信息。http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=kandi-technologies-group-inc&id=2310.

According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period (1) certain areas in the Company’s previously issued financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2015 and 2014, and the first three quarters for the year ended December 31, 2016 required adjustment; (2) in turn, the Company lacked effective controls over financial reporting; and (3) as a result, defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class has not been certified.  You may retain counsel of your choice.  You may take no action at this time and be an absent class member.  Your ability to obtain a recovery is not dependent upon being a lead plaintiff.  

Zhang Investor Law represents investors worldwide.  Attorney Advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Zhang Investor Law P.C.
99 Wall Street, Suite 232
New York, New York 10005
info@zhanginvestorlaw.com
tel: (800) 991-3756

© GlobeNewswire 2020
