Zhang Investor Law Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against ViewRay, Inc.- VRAY

09/26/2019 | 10:44am EDT

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zhang Investor Law announces a class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who bought shares of ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY) between March 15, 2019 and August 8, 2019 inclusive (the “Class Period”).

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than November 12, 2019.  A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. 

To join the class action, go http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=viewray-inc&id=2021   or call Sophie Zhang, Esq. toll-free at 800-991-3756 or email info@zhanginvestorlaw.com for information on the class action.

如果您想加入这个集体诉讼案，请在这里提交您的信息。http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=viewray-inc&id=2021.  

According to the lawsuit,  throughout the Class Period, defendants and its senior executives presented false and misleading financial statements or omitted to disclose: (1) demand for ViewRay systems had declined due in part to changes being made to Medicare reimbursement approaches first announced in November 2018 that could make purchases of new ViewRay systems less profitable for customers; (2) the Company’s reported backlog was overstated due to the inclusion of orders with insufficient surety as to permit for their inclusion in reported backlog; and (3) as a result, ViewRay’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class has not been certified.  You may retain counsel of your choice.  You may take no action at this time and be an absent class member.  Your ability to obtain a recovery is not dependent upon being a lead plaintiff.  

Zhang Investor Law represents investors worldwide.  Attorney Advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Zhang Investor Law P.C.
99 Wall Street, Suite 232
New York, New York 10005
info@zhanginvestorlaw.com
tel: (800) 991-3756

© GlobeNewswire 2019
