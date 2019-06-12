Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Zhang Investor Law Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Ra Medical Systems, Inc. – RMED

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/12/2019 | 09:19pm EDT

NEW YORK, June 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zhang Investor Law announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who bought shares of Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: RMED) pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the “Registration Statement”) issued in connection with Ra Medical’s September 2018 initial public offering (the “IPO”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Ra Medical investors under the federal securities laws.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than August 6, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation follow this http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=ra-medical-systems-inc&id=1904 or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Sophie Zhang, Esq. or Spencer Lee toll-free at 800-991-3756 or email info@zhanginvestorlaw.com, slee@zhanginvestorlaw.com for information on the class action.

According to the lawsuit, the Registration Statement was false and/or misleading and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Ra Medical’s evaluation of sales personnel candidates was inadequate; (2) Ra Medical’s training program for sales personnel was inadequate; (3) Ra Medical could not reasonably assure that its newly hired sales personnel were adequately experienced; (4) Ra Medical would suffer a shortage of qualified sales personnel; (5) Ra Medical’s manufacturing process could not reasonably support increased catheter production; (6) Ra Medical would suffer production delays; and (7) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about Ra Medical’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class has not been certified.  You may retain counsel of your choice.  You may take no action at this time and be an absent class member.  Your ability to obtain a recovery is not dependent upon being a lead plaintiff.  

Zhang Investor Law represents investors worldwide.  Attorney Advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Zhang Investor Law P.C.
99 Wall Street, Suite 232
New York, New York 10005
info@zhanginvestorlaw.com
tel: (800) 991-3756

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:54pHILLGROVE RESOURCES : Appendix 3B New Issue Announcement
PU
10:52pOil slumps 4% on U.S. crude build, slowing demand fears
RE
10:51pCLAIMSFILER REMINDS AAPL, ASNA, PSMT, REV INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits
GL
10:41pZENSHO : Japan's Zensho agreed to pay $53 million for Malaysian halal restaurant chain - source
RE
10:40pREPORT : Global 5G Subscriptions Projected to Reach 1.9 Billion by 2024
AQ
10:40pOANDO : Court Allows Tinubu to Seek Judicial Review of SEC's Sanctions
AQ
10:39pSPARK NEW ZEALAND : Sport adds boxing, golf, e-sports and athletics to its sports line up
PU
10:39pCOLLABORATE : 13/06/19 - Fleet increase for Carly subscription demand and WA launch
PU
10:34pCISION : How Your Brand Can Take A Political Stand
PU
10:29pNATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK : NAB Venture-backed company Wave, signs with H&R Block
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil slumps 4% on U.S. crude build, slowing demand fears
2AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : FAA says has no timetable for Boeing 737 MAX's return to service
3Asian stocks subdued, oil near 5-month low on U.S. inventory build
4Oil demand growth grinding to lowest in years as global economy stalls
5CARSALES.COM LTD : CARSALES COM : Strategic review of Stratton & FY19 results update Opens in a new Window

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About