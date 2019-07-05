Zhang Investor Law Reminds Investors of AUG 6 Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd. – CCIH
07/05/2019 | 10:56am EDT
NEW YORK, July 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zhang Investor Law announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who bought shares of ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: CCIH) from April 10, 2015 through May 17, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for ChinaCache investors under the federal securities laws.
According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) ChinaCache and Defendant Song Wang, the Company’s former Chief Executive Officer, were engaged in enterprise bribery; (2) the foregoing conduct placed ChinaCache and Wang at a heightened risk of criminal investigation and enforcement action by government authorities, which would foreseeably disrupt the Company’s operations; and (3) defendants’ positive statements about ChinaCache’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.
A class has not been certified. You may retain counsel of your choice. You may take no action at this time and be an absent class member. Your ability to obtain a recovery is not dependent upon being a lead plaintiff.
Zhang Investor Law represents investors worldwide. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.