Zhang Investor Law Reminds Investors of August 20 Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV – BUD

NEW YORK, Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zhang Investor Law announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who bought shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE: BUD) from March 1, 2018 through October 24, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Anheuser-Busch investors under the federal securities laws.



If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than August 20, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) defendants’ cost cutting measures had largely run their course; (2) the devaluation of key emerging market currencies and input cost inflation was having a material adverse effect on Anheuser-Busch’s margins, EBITDA and profitability; (3) Anheuser-Busch had been experiencing less than expected growth and profits in certain key markets; (4) Anheuser-Busch was not going to be able to maintain its then current dividend and still meet its deleveraging targets; (5) Anheuser-Busch was at risk of having its credit ratings downgraded; (6) as a result, defendants lacked a reasonable basis for their positive statements about the Company’s dividend growth, its cost synergies, its liquidity, and defendants’ then current efforts to deleverage Anheuser-Busch’s balance sheet; (7) the liquidity and working capital disclosures in filings Anheuser-Busch made with the SEC were materially false and misleading; (8) the risk factor disclosures in filings Anheuser-Busch made with the SEC were materially false and misleading; (9) the representations about Anheuser-Busch’s disclosure controls in filings the Company made with the SEC were materially false and misleading; (10) the certifications issued by Defendants Carlos Brito and Felipe Dutra regarding Anheuser-Busch’s disclosure controls and internal controls over financial reporting were materially false and misleading; and (11) based on the foregoing, defendants lacked a reasonable basis for their positive statements about Anheuser-Busch’s then-current business operations and future financial prospects. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class has not been certified. You may retain counsel of your choice. You may take no action at this time and be an absent class member. Your ability to obtain a recovery is not dependent upon being a lead plaintiff.

