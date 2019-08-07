Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Zhang Investor Law Reminds Investors of August 20 Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV – BUD

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/07/2019 | 03:26pm EDT

NEW YORK, Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zhang Investor Law announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who bought shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE: BUD) from March 1, 2018 through October 24, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Anheuser-Busch investors under the federal securities laws.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than August 20, 2019.  A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. 

To join the class action, go to http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=anheuser-busch-inbev-sa-nv&id=1918 or call Sophie Zhang, Esq. toll-free at 800-991-3756 or email info@zhanginvestorlaw.com for information on the class action.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) defendants’ cost cutting measures had largely run their course; (2) the devaluation of key emerging market currencies and input cost inflation was having a material adverse effect on Anheuser-Busch’s margins, EBITDA and profitability; (3) Anheuser-Busch had been experiencing less than expected growth and profits in certain key markets; (4) Anheuser-Busch was not going to be able to maintain its then current dividend and still meet its deleveraging targets; (5) Anheuser-Busch was at risk of having its credit ratings downgraded; (6) as a result, defendants lacked a reasonable basis for their positive statements about the Company’s dividend growth, its cost synergies, its liquidity, and defendants’ then current efforts to deleverage Anheuser-Busch’s balance sheet; (7) the liquidity and working capital disclosures in filings Anheuser-Busch made with the SEC were materially false and misleading; (8) the risk factor disclosures in filings Anheuser-Busch made with the SEC were materially false and misleading; (9) the representations about Anheuser-Busch’s disclosure controls in filings the Company made with the SEC were materially false and misleading; (10) the certifications issued by Defendants Carlos Brito and Felipe Dutra regarding Anheuser-Busch’s disclosure controls and internal controls over financial reporting were materially false and misleading; and (11) based on the foregoing, defendants lacked a reasonable basis for their positive statements about Anheuser-Busch’s then-current business operations and future financial prospects. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class has not been certified.  You may retain counsel of your choice.  You may take no action at this time and be an absent class member.  Your ability to obtain a recovery is not dependent upon being a lead plaintiff.  

Zhang Investor Law represents investors worldwide.  Attorney Advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Zhang Investor Law P.C.
99 Wall Street, Suite 232
New York, New York 10005
info@zhanginvestorlaw.com
tel: (800) 991-3756

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:09pOPKO Health Reports 2019 Second Quarter Business Highlights and Financial Results
GL
04:09pZhang Investor Law Reminds Investors of September 3 Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Diebold Nixdorf, Inc. – DBD
GL
04:09pTRIPADVISOR : Inc. Earnings Press Release Available on Company's Investor Relations Site
PR
04:09pWESTERN DIGITAL : Board Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
04:09pCrystal Cruises Will Explore 219 Destinations In 83 Countries In 2022
GL
04:08pNorth American Construction Group Announces Dividend Increase
GL
04:08pForescout Technologies Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results
GL
04:08pAutoWeb Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results
GL
04:08pgoeasy Ltd. Reports Record Results for the Second Quarter
GL
04:08pNATERA : Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SOFTBANK GROUP CORP : SoftBank says Vision Fund 2 could start investing soon, bags big gains on first
2Cobalt, Africa setbacks shrink Glencore's first-half profit
3BURFORD CAPITAL LIMITED : BURFORD CAPITAL : Statement re Share Price Movement
4PALM OIL : China to remove soybean oil, rapeseed oil, palm oil import quotas
5BAYER AG : Bayer, Lanxess Shares Jump on Joint-Venture Sale Announcement

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group