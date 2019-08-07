Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Zhang Investor Law Reminds Investors of August 26 Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against EQT Corporation – EQT

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/07/2019 | 03:42pm EDT

NEW YORK, Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zhang Investor Law announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who bought shares of EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) from June 19, 2017 through October 24, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for EQT investors under the federal securities laws.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than August 26, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. To join the class action, go to http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=eqt-corporation&id=1922 or call Sophie Zhang, Esq. toll-free at 800-991-3756 or email info@zhanginvestorlaw.com for information on the class action.

如果您想加入这个集体诉讼案，请在这里提交您的信息。http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=eqt-corporation&id=1922.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) most of the acreage acquired in the acquisition of rival gas producer Rice was not contiguous with EQT’s previously held acreage; (2) the purported longer lateral wells were not feasible because of intervening third-party parcels or prior drilling by EQT, Rice, or third parties; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about EQT’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class has not been certified. You may retain counsel of your choice. You may take no action at this time and be an absent class member. Your ability to obtain a recovery is not dependent upon being a lead plaintiff.

Zhang Investor Law represents investors worldwide. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Zhang Investor Law P.C.
99 Wall Street, Suite 232
New York, New York 10005
info@zhanginvestorlaw.com
tel: (800) 991-3756

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:09pOPKO Health Reports 2019 Second Quarter Business Highlights and Financial Results
GL
04:09pZhang Investor Law Reminds Investors of September 3 Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Diebold Nixdorf, Inc. – DBD
GL
04:09pTRIPADVISOR : Inc. Earnings Press Release Available on Company's Investor Relations Site
PR
04:09pWESTERN DIGITAL : Board Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
04:09pCrystal Cruises Will Explore 219 Destinations In 83 Countries In 2022
GL
04:08pNorth American Construction Group Announces Dividend Increase
GL
04:08pForescout Technologies Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results
GL
04:08pAutoWeb Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results
GL
04:08pgoeasy Ltd. Reports Record Results for the Second Quarter
GL
04:08pNATERA : Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SOFTBANK GROUP CORP : SoftBank says Vision Fund 2 could start investing soon, bags big gains on first
2Cobalt, Africa setbacks shrink Glencore's first-half profit
3BURFORD CAPITAL LIMITED : BURFORD CAPITAL : Statement re Share Price Movement
4PALM OIL : China to remove soybean oil, rapeseed oil, palm oil import quotas
5BAYER AG : Bayer, Lanxess Shares Jump on Joint-Venture Sale Announcement

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group