Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Zhang Investor Law Reminds Investors of August 30 Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Acer Therapeutics Inc. – ACER

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/16/2019 | 02:15pm EDT

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zhang Investor Law announces a class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who bought shares of Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ACER) from September 25, 2017 through June 24, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Acer investors under the federal securities laws.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than August 30, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to obtain a recovery is not dependent upon being a lead plaintiff. If you wish to join the http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=acer-therapeutics-inc&id=1929 or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Sophie Zhang, Esq. or Spencer Lee toll-free at 800-991-3756 or email info@zhanginvestorlaw.com, slee@zhanginvestorlaw.com for information on the class action.

如果您想加入这个集体诉讼案，请在这里提交您的信息 http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=acer-therapeutics-inc&id=1929.  

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Acer lacked sufficient data to support filing EDSIVO’s New Drug Application (“NDA”) with the FDA for the treatment of vEDS; (ii) the Ong Trial, a 2004 study Acer heavily relied on its submission of EDSIVO’s NDA, was an inadequate and ill-controlled clinical study by FDA standards, and was comprised of an insufficiently small group size to support EDSIVO’s NDA; (iii) consequently, the FDA would likely reject EDSIVO’s NDA; and (iv) as a result, defendants’ statements about Acer’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class has not been certified. You may retain counsel of your choice. You may take no action at this time and be an absent class member. Your ability to obtain a recovery is not dependent upon being a lead plaintiff.

Zhang Investor Law represents investors worldwide. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Zhang Investor Law P.C.
99 Wall Street, Suite 232
New York, New York 10005
info@zhanginvestorlaw.com
tel: (800) 991-3756

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:02pDEERE MPANY : Heritage Tractor Parade & Show at John Deere Pavilion
PU
03:01pHelius Medical Technologies, Inc. (HSDT), Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) & Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) – Class Action Reminder - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
GL
03:01pSHAREHOLDER ALERT - ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV SA/NV (BUD) - BRONSTEIN, GEWIRTZ & GROSSMAN, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS OF CLASS ACTION AND LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE : August 20, 2019
GL
03:01pDEADLINE ALERT - PIVOTAL SOFTWARE, INC. (PVTL) - BRONSTEIN, GEWIRTZ & GROSSMAN, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS CLASS ACTION AND LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE : August 19, 2019
GL
03:01pSunlands Technology Group (STG),  EQT Corporation (EQT) & Fred's Inc. (FRED) – Class Action Reminder - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC  
GL
03:01pFDX, ACER & DBD Class Action - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
GL
03:01pDEADLINE ALERT - TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD. (TEVA) - BRONSTEIN, GEWIRTZ & GROSSMAN, LLC REMINDS SHAREHOLDERS OF CLASS ACTION AND LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE : August 20, 2019
GL
03:01pPRINCESS CRUISES : Offers Up to 40% Off on Select Destinations
PR
03:01pSHAREHOLDER ALERT - GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED (GVA) - BRONSTEIN, GEWIRTZ & GROSSMAN, LLC NOTIFIES SHAREHOLDERS OF CLASS ACTION AND LEAD DEADLINE : October 15, 2019
GL
03:01pINVESTOR ALERT - CURALEAF HOLDINGS, INC. (CURLF) - BRONSTEIN, GEWIRTZ & GROSSMAN, LLC NOTIFIES SHAREHOLDERS OF CLASS ACTION AND LEAD DEADLINE : October 4, 2019
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NVIDIA CORPORATION : NVIDIA : Quarterly Report
2TESLA INC. : TESLA : Rental firm walks away from Tesla order after quality dispute
3ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING : ALIBABA AND THE $15 BILLION QUESTION: Amid Hong Kong's protests, when to list?
4BMW AG : BMW : CEO urges staff to narrow sales gap with Mercedes
5KAZ MINERALS PLC : KAZ MINERALS : hit by copper rout as shares spiral

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group