Zhang Investor Law Reminds Investors of August 5 Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Box, Inc. – BOX
07/25/2019 | 09:43am EDT
NEW YORK, July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zhang Investor Law announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who bought shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE: BOX) from November 28, 2018 through June 3, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Box investors under the federal securities laws.
According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Box was unable to close large deals within the quarter; (2) Box’s revenue would be materially impacted; and (3) defendants’ positive statements about Box’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.
A class has not been certified. You may retain counsel of your choice. You may take no action at this time and be an absent class member. Your ability to obtain a recovery is not dependent upon being a lead plaintiff.
Zhang Investor Law represents investors worldwide.