Zhang Investor Law Reminds Investors of August 6 Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Cloudera, Inc. – CLDR

07/25/2019 | 12:39pm EDT

NEW YORK, July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zhang Investor Law announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who bought shares of Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE: CLDR) from April 28, 2017 through June 5, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Cloudera investors under the federal securities laws.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than August 6, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=cloudera-inc&id=1900 or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Sophie Zhang, Esq. or Spencer Lee toll-free at 800-991-3756 or email info@zhanginvestorlaw.com, slee@zhanginvestorlaw.com for information on the class action.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Cloudera was finding it increasingly difficult to identify large enterprises interested in adopting Cloudera’s Hadoop-based platform; (2) Cloudera needed to expend an increasing amount of capital on sales and marketing activities to generate new revenues; (3) Cloudera had materially diminished sales opportunities and prospects and could not generate annual positive cash flows for the foreseeable future; (4) the primary motivation for Cloudera’s merger with Hortonworks was to generate growth through the acquisition of Hortonworks’ existing customers (as opposed to obtaining them organically); (5) the purported synergies and other benefits of the merger with Hortonworks were materially overstated; and (6) defendants’ positive statements about Cloudera’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class has not been certified.  You may retain counsel of your choice.  You may take no action at this time and be an absent class member.  Your ability to obtain a recovery is not dependent upon being a lead plaintiff.  

Zhang Investor Law represents investors worldwide.  Attorney Advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Zhang Investor Law P.C.
99 Wall Street, Suite 232
New York, New York 10005
info@zhanginvestorlaw.com
tel: (800) 991-3756

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
