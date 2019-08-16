Zhang Investor Law Reminds Investors of Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. – ACRS
NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zhang Investor Law announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who bought shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRS) from May 8, 2018 through June 20, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Aclaris investors under the federal securities laws.
According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Aclaris’s advertising materials minimized the risks and overstated the efficacy of ESKATA to generate sales; (2) Aclaris was reasonably likely to face regulatory scrutiny; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about Aclaris’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.
A class has not been certified. You may retain counsel of your choice. You may take no action at this time and be an absent class member. Your ability to obtain a recovery is not dependent upon being a lead plaintiff.
Zhang Investor Law represents investors worldwide. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.