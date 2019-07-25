Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Zhang Investor Law Reminds Investors of Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against CannTrust Holdings Inc. – CTST

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/25/2019 | 12:28pm EDT

NEW YORK, July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zhang Investor Law announces a class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who bought shares of CannTrust Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CTST) from November 14, 2018 through July 5, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for CannTrust investors under the federal securities laws.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than September 9, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to obtain a recovery is not dependent upon being a lead plaintiff. If you wish to join the http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=canntrust-holdings-inc&id=1935  or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Sophie Zhang, Esq. or Spencer Lee toll-free at 800-991-3756 or email info@zhanginvestorlaw.com, slee@zhanginvestorlaw.com for information on the class action.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company was growing cannabis in its Pelham greenhouse while applications for regulatory approval were still pending; (2) the Company’s Pelham greenhouse did not comply with certain regulations; (3) as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to face an inventory hold by Health Canada until the Pelham facility becomes compliant with applicable regulations; (4) as a result, the Company’s customers would face shortages and would likely seek product from CannTrust’s competitors; and (5) as a result, defendants’ statements about CannTrust’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class has not been certified.  You may retain counsel of your choice.  You may take no action at this time and be an absent class member.   

Zhang Investor Law represents investors worldwide.  Attorney Advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Zhang Investor Law P.C.
99 Wall Street, Suite 232
New York, New York 10005
info@zhanginvestorlaw.com
tel: (800) 991-3756


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:53pDIVIDEND 15 SPLIT CORP. : Financial Results to May 31, 2019
AQ
12:52pBROWN FORMAN : Stockholders Elect Directors and Board Approves Cash Dividend
BU
12:52pFederal Home Loan Bank of Indianapolis Declares Dividends, Reports Earnings
GL
12:51pTESLA : shares, bonds under pressure as Musk changes tune on profit
RE
12:51pANGLO AMERICAN : Anil Agarwal's Volcan to sell about 2% stake in Anglo American
RE
12:51pCABOT OIL & GAS CORPORATION : Declares Dividend
PR
12:51pIssues and Issuers Featured at 8th Annual Intellisight Investor Conference Aug 13-14 in Minneapolis
BU
12:50p1ST CAPITAL BANK : Opens Loan Production Office (LPO) in Santa Cruz
PU
12:50pIRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES REIT : Holdings in Company
PU
12:50pASMALLWORLD : expects a 40% revenue increase for first half of 2019 and confirms full year revenue guidance of CHF 12-12.5M
EQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA INC. : TESLA : needs more time to turn profit; founding engineer steps down
2SILTRONIC : SILTRONIC AG: As expected Siltronic started into a muted H1 2019
3VOLKSWAGEN AG : Volkswagen second-quarter operating profit up 30% as SUV push pays off
4Nokia beats forecasts as 5G sales start to kick in
5TOTAL : TOTAL : plans $5 billion of asset sales to future-proof business

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group