Zhang Investor Law Reminds Investors of Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Match Group, Inc. – MTCH

NEW YORK, Nov. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zhang Investor Law announces a securities class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who bought shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) between August 16, 2019 and September 25, 2019, inclusive (the "Class Period").



If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than December 2, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

如果您想加入这个集体诉讼案，请在这里提交您的信息。 http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=match-group-inc&id=2050 .

According to the case, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company used fake love interest ads to convince customers to buy and upgrade subscriptions; (2) the Company made it difficult and confusing for consumers to cancel their subscriptions; (3) as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to be subject to regulatory scrutiny; (4) the Company lacked adequate disclosure controls and procedures; and (5) as a result, Match’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class has not been certified. You may retain counsel of your choice. You may take no action at this time and be an absent class member. Your ability to obtain a recovery is not dependent upon being a lead plaintiff.

