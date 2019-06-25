Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Zhang Investor Law Reminds Investors of Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Pyxus International Inc. – PYX

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/25/2019 | 04:38pm EDT

NEW YORK, June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zhang Investor Law announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who bought shares of Pyxus International Inc. (NYSE: PYX) from June 7, 2018 through November 8, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Pyxus investors under the federal securities laws.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than August 6, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=pyxus-international-inc&id=1888 or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Sophie Zhang, Esq. or Spencer Lee toll-free at 800-991-3756 or email info@zhanginvestorlaw.com, slee@zhanginvestorlaw.com for information on the class action.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company was experiencing longer shipping cycles; (2) as a result, the Company’s financial results would be materially affected; (3) the Company lacked adequate internal control over financial reporting; (4) the Company’s accounting policies were reasonably likely to lead to regulatory scrutiny; and (5) defendants’ positive statements about Pyxus’ business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class has not been certified.  You may retain counsel of your choice.  You may take no action at this time and be an absent class member.  Your ability to obtain a recovery is not dependent upon being a lead plaintiff.  

Zhang Investor Law represents investors worldwide.  Attorney Advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Zhang Investor Law P.C.
99 Wall Street, Suite 232
New York, New York 10005
info@zhanginvestorlaw.com
tel: (800) 991-3756

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:54pSSB BANCORP : 10-K/A - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
AQ
04:53pZhang Investor Law Reminds Investors of Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Box, Inc. – BOX
GL
04:52pPARKERVISION INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:52pMASTERCARD INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
04:52pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Kornit Digital Ltd. - KRNT
GL
04:51pACELRX PHARMACEUTICALS INC : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:51pCHINA MOBILE : HSI ends down 372pts at 28,140 midday; turnover at HK$43.6bn
AQ
04:51pPROTO LABS : Protolabs Named to Supply & Demand Chain Executive's SDCE 100 Top Supply Chain Projects for 2019
PU
04:51pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : German 10-Year Bond Yield Falls To -0.330%, New Record Low
PU
04:51pMEDTRONIC : Announces the Upsizing of its Maximum Tender Offer to up to $4.35 billion for Certain Outstanding Debt Securities Issued by Medtronic, Inc., Medtronic Global Holdings S.C.A. and Covidien International Finance S.A.
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FEDEX CORPORATION : FEDEX : sues U.S. government over 'impossible' task of policing exports to China
2IQIYI INC : IQIYI : China's iQiyi looks abroad after hitting 100 million paying subscribers
3ABBVIE : AbbVie looks beyond Humira with $63 billion deal for Botox-maker Allergan
4GOLD : Gold soars to six-year high, stocks slide after Powell speech
5DAIMLER AG : DAIMLER : Takes Hit From Recall

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About