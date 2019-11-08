Zhang Investor Law Reminds Investors of Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Ruhnn Holding Limited- RUHN
0
11/08/2019 | 05:22pm EST
NEW YORK, Nov. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zhang Investor Law announces a securities class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who bought shares of Ruhnn Holding Limited (NASDAQ: RUHN) pursuant or traceable to the April 3, 2019 Initial Public Offering (“April 2019 IPO”), inclusive (the “Class Period”).
According to the case, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that (1) at the time of the IPO, the number of Ruhnn’s online stores had declined by nearly 40%; (2) at the time of the IPO, the number of Ruhnn’s full-service Key Opinion Leaders had declined by nearly 44%; (3) as a result, the Company’s net revenues derived from its full-service segment had declined by 46% on a sequential basis; and (4) as a result, defendants’ statements about Ruhnn’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.
A class has not been certified. You may retain counsel of your choice. You may take no action at this time and be an absent class member. Your ability to obtain a recovery is not dependent upon being a lead plaintiff.
Zhang Investor Law represents investors worldwide. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.