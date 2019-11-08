Zhang Investor Law Reminds Investors of Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Sonim Technologies, Inc. – SONM
0
11/08/2019 | 05:17pm EST
NEW YORK, Nov. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zhang Investor Law announces a securities class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who bought shares of Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONM) pursuant or traceable to the May 2019 Initial Public Offering (“May 2019 IPO”), inclusive (the “Class Period”).
According to the case, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company’s XP8 was experiencing material software challenges; (2) these software issues adversely affected how the device’s Qualcomm chipset, which supported Band 14 access, connected to AT&T’s carrier network configuration; (3) the Company’s XP5 and XP3 devices were experiencing material software defects that adversely affected their optimization with certain accessories; (4) as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to delay the launch of new products; (5) as a result of the foregoing, the Company’s financial results would be materially and adversely impacted; and (6) as a result, defendants’ statements about Sonim’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.
A class has not been certified. You may retain counsel of your choice. You may take no action at this time and be an absent class member. Your ability to obtain a recovery is not dependent upon being a lead plaintiff.
Zhang Investor Law represents investors worldwide. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.